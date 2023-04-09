Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
The starting lineups for the Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers live, as well as the latest information from the Moda Center.
How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers live?
The Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers game will not be broadcast live on television.
If you want to watch directly on streaming: NBA League Pass.
VAVEL USA coverage available online.
What time is the Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers NBA game?
This is the start time for the Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers game on April 9, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 4:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 3:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 4:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 3:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 2:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 2:30 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 3:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 1:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 3:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 2:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 4:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 3:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Key Player - Blazers
Skylar Mays is the key man in Portland's offense. This season, he averages 29.5 minutes of play, 15.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game.
Key Player - Warriors
Stephen Curry is the key man in Golden State's offense. In the current season, he averages 34.9 minutes of play, 29.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.
Last starting five - Portland Trail Blazers
2- Trendon Watford
11- Kevin Knox
17- Shaedon Sharpe
8- Skylar Mays
23- Jeenathan Williams
Latest Starting Five - Golden State Warriors
0- Donte DiVicenzo
23- Draymond Green
5- Kevon Looney
30- Stephen Curry
11- Klay Thompson
News - Portland Trail Blazers
The Portland Trail Blazers are coming off a loss to the San Antonio Spurs and are on a losing streak that has left them out of playoff contention. Despite eight losses in the last 10 games, they will try to finish the season in a good way.
They are currently ranked 13th in the Western Conference, with a .413 percentage, after 33 wins in 80 games.
News - Golden State Warriors
The Golden State Warriors are coming off a huge win over one of their conference rivals, maintaining a two-game winning streak and are close to clinching a playoff berth. They have seven wins and three losses in their last 10 games and will be looking to improve their record in the final stretch of the regular season.
They currently rank fifth in the Western Conference with a .531 percentage, with 43 wins in 81 games.
The match will be played at the Moda Center
The Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers game will be played at the Moda Center, located in the city of Portland, in the state of Oregon, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 1995, has a capacity for 20,500 spectators.
Start of the broadcast
