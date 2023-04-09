Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
Image: VAVEL

Stay tuned to follow Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers live on TV

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers live, as well as the latest information from the Moda Center. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers live?

The Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers game will not be broadcast live on television.
If you want to watch directly on streaming: NBA League Pass.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is the Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers NBA game?

This is the start time for the Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers game on April 9, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 4:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 3:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 4:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 3:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 2:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 2:30 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 3:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 1:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 3:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 2:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 4:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 3:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Key Player - Blazers

Skylar Mays is the key man in Portland's offense. This season, he averages 29.5 minutes of play, 15.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game. 
Key Player - Warriors

Stephen Curry is the key man in Golden State's offense. In the current season, he averages 34.9 minutes of play, 29.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. 
Last starting five - Portland Trail Blazers

2- Trendon Watford

11- Kevin Knox

17- Shaedon Sharpe

8- Skylar Mays

23- Jeenathan Williams

Latest Starting Five - Golden State Warriors

0- Donte DiVicenzo

23- Draymond Green

5- Kevon Looney 

30- Stephen Curry 

11- Klay Thompson

News - Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers are coming off a loss to the San Antonio Spurs and are on a losing streak that has left them out of playoff contention. Despite eight losses in the last 10 games, they will try to finish the season in a good way.

They are currently ranked 13th in the Western Conference, with a .413 percentage, after 33 wins in 80 games.

News - Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are coming off a huge win over one of their conference rivals, maintaining a two-game winning streak and are close to clinching a playoff berth. They have seven wins and three losses in their last 10 games and will be looking to improve their record in the final stretch of the regular season.

They currently rank fifth in the Western Conference with a .531 percentage, with 43 wins in 81 games.

The match will be played at the Moda Center

The Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers game will be played at the Moda Center, located in the city of Portland, in the state of Oregon, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 1995, has a capacity for 20,500 spectators.
Photo: Moda Center
Start of the broadcast

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23: Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Clippers live stream!
My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this game. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
