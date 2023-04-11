Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks LIVE Updates: Score, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Play-in 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks Live Score!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks live game, as well as the latest information from FTX Arena. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly in streaming: NBA League Pass.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks game for NBA?
This is the start time for the Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks game on April 11, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Argentina: 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 6:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Mexico: 5:30 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 6:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Last meetings
They met five times between April 2022 and March of this year. The Hawks must not be Miami's No. 1 fan, as they won four times while Atlanta won just once.
Key player - Hawks
Trae Young is one of the Hawks' favorite point guards. The 6-foot-1, 24-year-old Young is averaging 26.2 points per game, 3 rebounds and 10.1 assists, making him one of the team's top scorers.
Key player - Heat
Miami Heat was able to recover from a bad start of the season and finished it with a good performance as they achieved 44 great victories and that is thanks to the great team they have. Jimmy Butler, is one of their great references. The 33-year-old forward accumulates 23.1 points per game, 5.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists.
Atlanta Hawks
The Hawks finished this regular season quite similar to their opponent, with 41 wins and 41 losses, which kept them in the number eight spot in the Eastern Conference with a PCT of 0.500 and in the overall league they ranked 17th.
Miami Heat
Miami finished the regular season close to not qualifying for the play-in. Of 82 games played, they won 44 and lost 38, accumulated a PCT of 0.537 and finished this phase in seventh place in the Eastern Conference and 13th in the league.
Stadium
The designated stadium for this match is the Kaseya Center, formerly known as the FTX Arena in the city of Miami, Florida. The sports pavilion is also known as the American Airlines, since the airline has a hub at Miami International Airport and purchased the naming rights to the venue in 1999 for US$42 million. Those rights were purchased for a 20-year term. It is also known as the Miami-Dade Arena. It is the official home of the Miami Heat and opened on December 31, 1999 with a concert by Gloria Estefan. On January 2, 2000, the Miami Heat played their first game in their new home. It has a capacity of 19,600 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks Live Updates!
My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.