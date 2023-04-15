Minnesota Timberwolves vs Oklahoma City Thunder LIVE Updates: Score, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Play-in Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Minnesota Timberwolves vs Oklahoma City Thunder Live Score!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Oklahoma City Thunder live game, as well as the latest information from the Target Center. Don´t miss a single detail of the live game update and commentary from VAVEL´s coverage.
How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Oklahoma City Thunder Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly in streaming: NBA League Pass.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Oklahoma City Thunder game for NBA?
This is the start time for the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Oklahoma City Thunder game on April 14, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 10:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Argentina: 10:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 10:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 10:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 8:30 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Mexico: 7:30 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 10:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 8:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 10:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Last meetings
Of their last five meetings between 2022 and this year, the Timberwolves have won on four occasions and the remaining one went to the Thunder.
Key player - Thunder
The Thunder are going through a normal moment. While they are not the results that every team desires, they have achieved victories throughout this season thanks to the resilience of their team and made the top 10. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, maintains one of the best statistics of the team with 31.3 points per game, 4.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists.
Key player - Wolves
The Timberwolves stay in the fight and made it to the play-in thanks to all their courage and great play. Anthony Edwards is one of their strongest leaders. The 21-year-old guard, 1.96 meters tall, accumulates 24.2 points per game, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists.
Oklahoma City Thunder
For their part, the Thunder finished quite close to the Wolves, but a little worse. They played 82 games, and their results were similar to those of their rival, as they were inverted. They had 40 wins and 42 losses, accumulated a PCT of 0.488 and finished the regular season ranked 10th in the Western Conference and 20th in the league.
Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota finished the regular season in a very close position. They played 82 games and accumulated 42 wins, 40 losses and a PCT of 0.512 that left them in the number eight spot in the Western Conference and 15th in the league.
Stadium
The designated stadium for this game is the Target Center located in the city of Minneapolis in the state of Minnesota. The pavilion was built in 1990 by the Minnesota Timberwolves team, therefore, it is the official home of the Wolves. In 1995, the city became the owner of the arena. It is also the official home of the Minnesota Lynx of the WNBA and the Minnesota Fighting Pike of the AFL. Target Corporation has the sponsorship rights to the stadium. This sports complex has the honor of being one of only three pavilions in the country with a parquet surface. It shares this material with the Celtics' TD Garden and the Magic's Amway Arena. In 1994, the arena hosted the NBA All-Star Game and in 1995, it hosted the NCAA Women's Basketball FOur Final. Its location is well known among the inhabitants of Minneapolis, as it is close to the iconic First Avenue nightclub and the Block E entertainment center. It has a capacity of 20,500 spectators for basketball and 17,500 for field hockey.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves Live Updates!
My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.