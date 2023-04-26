Los Angeles Clippers vs Phoenix Suns LIVE Updates: Score, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Playoffs | Game 5

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Los Angeles Clippers vs Phoenix Sunsgame for NBA?
Esta es la hora de inicio del partido Los Angeles Clippers vs Phoenix Suns del 25 de abril de 2023 en varios países:
Argentina: 11:00 PM en NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 10:00 PM en NBA League Pass
Brasil: 11:00 PM en NBA League Pass
Chile: 11:00 PM en NBA League Pass
Colombia: 9:00 PM en NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 9:00 PM en NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10:00 PM en NBA TV y NBA League Pass
México: 8:00 PM en NBA TV y NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 11:00 PM en NBA League Pass
Perú: 9:00 PM en NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 11:00 PM en NBA League Pass
Last meetings
In the four meetings in the series, the Suns have won three times by scores of 100-112, 123-109 and 124-129, while the Clippers have won just once by a score of 110-115.
Key player - Clippers
Russell Westbrook is one of the Clippers' favorite point guards. The 34-year-old, 1.91 cm tall player averages 26 points per game, 7 rebounds and 7 assists, making him one of the team's best scorers.
Key player - Suns
Phoenix is maintaining a great performance and that's not just a fluke. It's an impressive group effort that features big names such as Devin Booker, the 26-year-old, 6-foot-6 guard who has 34.8 points per game, 5 rebounds and 5.5 assists.
Los Angeles Clippers
The Clippers closed the season very well, winning 44 of their 82 games and losing 38, which left them in fifth place in the Western Conference with a PCT of 0.537 and ranked 11th in the league overall.
Phoenix Suns
The Suns managed to have a great season with a magnificent performance. They had a good balance of their 82 games, winning 45 and losing 37. They accumulated a PCT of 0.549 and finished the regular season in fourth place in the Western Conference and ninth in the league.
Stadium
The stadium designated for this game is the Footprint Center in the city of Phoenix, Arizona. It opened in 1992 and since that year, it has been the official home of the NBA's Phoenix Suns. It is also the official home of the Phoenix Mercury of the WNBA. From 1996 to 2003, it was the home of the NHL's Phoenix Coyotes, and from 2005 to 2009, it was the home of the ECHL's Phoenix Roadrunners. It has had six name changes since its opening. It began as America West Arena from '92 to 2006, then from 2006 to 2015, it was called US Airways Center, from 2015 to 2020, it was called Talking Stick Resort Arena, in 2020 it was called PHX Arena, from 2020 to 2021, it was known as the Phoenix Suns Arena and in 2021, it changed its name to the Footprint Center. It has hosted NBA and WNBA All-Star Games, as well as the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship, WWE events and concerts by Blink-182, Green Day, Selena Gómez, among other great artists. It has a capacity of 18,422 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Los Angeles Clippers vs Phoenix Suns Live Updates!
My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.