NBA Draft 2023 LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay with us to follow the live NBA Draft of the NBA 2023!
In a few moments we will share the initial details of the NBA Draft 2023 live and corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season, in addition to the latest information that emerges from the Barclays Center. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch the NBA Draft online and live from NBA 2023?
This is the start time of the NBA Draft in various countries:
Argentina: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 20 hours on NBATV
Spain: 01 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 18 hours on ESPN, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Argentina: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 20 hours on NBATV
Spain: 01 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 18 hours on ESPN, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
A Mexican in the draft?
One of the big surprises of this draft was the appearance of the Mexican-American Jaime Jáquez Jr. who will be part of this event and will look for a place in the best basketball league in the world. Jáquez Jr. comes after a great career with UCLA, where he managed to be divisional champion in 2021, in addition to having won the most valuable player award of the PAC-12 and the Lute Olson award for the most outstanding player of the NCAA Division 1 .
He arrives averaging 17.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game, very solid numbers and everything indicates that he will be part of the NBA. The Mexican forward stands out for his versatility, his great defensive skills, his shooting ability and his leadership.
He arrives averaging 17.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game, very solid numbers and everything indicates that he will be part of the NBA. The Mexican forward stands out for his versatility, his great defensive skills, his shooting ability and his leadership.
Why there's no pick #59 and #60?
This year, it stands out that we will only have 58 selections, after the NBA suspended the Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers, taking away their second-round picks, this because both teams were involved in tampering problems, that is, that these teams they had possible move discussions with players on active contracts outside of free agency. This is why we will only have 58 picks tonight.
Interesting Players
After the aforementioned pick #1, there is another series of players of great interest among all the options in the league, some of these are Scoot Henderson (G-League Ignite), Brandon Miller (Alabama), Amen Thompson (Overtime Elite), Cam Whitmore (Villanova), Aumar Thompson (Overtime Elite), Taylor Hendricks (Central Florida), Anthony Black (Arkansas), Bilal Coulibaly (Metropolitans 92) and Gradey Dick (Kansas).
Who's gonna be the pick #1?
Unlike other years, this season the #1 pick is very well defined and the talk has been more focused on which team would get this player. The player who will be chosen in the first position will be Victor Wembanyama, who arrives after leading the French league in points, rebounds and blocks per game at just 19 years old. The young Frenchman can play Center, Power Forward or Small Wing due to his 2.19 meter height. “Wemby” arrives considered one of the best young promises of the last 20 years and his entry into the NBA is compared to that of players like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar or LeBron James. All the media and betting houses assure that with a 99.9% probability, he will be the # 1 pick and will arrive to change everything in the San Antonio Spurs.
Selection Order
The San Antonio Spurs have the #1 pick in the draft followed by the following teams in the Top 10: Charlotte Hornets (#2), Portland Trail Blazers (#3), Houston Rockets (#4), Detroit Pistons (#5) , Orlando Magic (#6), Indiana Pacers (#7), Washington Wizards (#8), Utah Jazz (#9) and Dallas Mavericks (#10).
Where's the Draft?
The Barclays Center located in the city of Brooklyn, New York will host this event that seeks to define the future of the NBA 2023. This stadium has a capacity for 17,700 fans and was inaugurated in 2010.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the NBA Draft 2023, corresponding to the lottery of players for the 2023-2024 NBA Season. The event will take place at the Barclays Center, at 8:00 p.m.