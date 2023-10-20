Detroit Pistons vs Oklahoma City Thunder LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA preseason Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Playoffs
Those who watch the NBA live throughout the regular season eagerly await the playoffs, when the 8 best teams from each franchise compete in best-of-7 games for the chance to reach the ultimate glory: the title of NBA champion.
Before the playoffs, however, the league holds a Play-In, a kind of "playoff" that began in 2020, the year the season ended in a "bubble" due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
In the Play-In, the franchises that finish seventh to tenth in each of the conferences play a single-game knockout round, like this:
- The 7th-placed team from each conference faces the 8th-placed team. The winner of that game is in the playoffs.
- The 9th-placed team faces the 10th-placed team. The winner of that game earns the right to play for the last playoff spot against the loser of the match between 7th and 8th.
The playoffs use a best-of-seven elimination format. This means that two teams play each other up to seven times, with the team that wins four games advancing to the next round.
In the first round, No. 1 in each conference plays against No. 8, No. 2 plays against No. 7, No. 3 against No. 6, and No. 4 against No. 5. The second round is known as the conference semifinals, and the third round is the conference final. The teams that progress in each conference meet in the NBA Finals to determine the champion.
In each round, the team with the best regular season record is rewarded with home-court advantage. A playoff series follows a 2-2-1-1-1 home/away format. This means that of the seven games in a series, the team with the best record plays games 1, 2, 5 and 7 at home.
Divisions
In addition to this division based on East and West, today's NBA predictions must also take into account the divisions. The league's divisions and their respective teams are as follows:
- Atlantic: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors.
- Central: Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks.
- Southeast: Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards.
- Northwest: Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz.
- Pacific: Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings.
- Southwest: Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs.
Tranfers
The Thunder brought in Usman Garuba, Rudy Gal, Tyty Washington Jr, Victor Oladipo, Vasilije Micic, Jack White and Patty Mills for the season. Meanwhile, the Pistons brought in only Monte Morris.
Injury Report: Thunder
The Thunder will be without the injured Jaylin Williams, as well as Cason Wallace, Kenrich Williams and Aleksej Pkosevski, listed as day-to-day.
Injury Report: Pistons
For the match the Pistons will be without the injured Isaiah Livers, as well as Bojan Bogdanovic, Monte Morris, Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren, listed as day-to-day.
Last Matches
The Oklahoma City Thunder come into the match on the back of four games in which they beat the Spurs 122-121, lost to the Pistons 128-125, were defeated by the Hornets 117-115 and beat the Bucks 124-101. As for the Detroit Pistons, in addition to their victory over the Thunder, they played against the Suns and were beaten 130-126.
NBA
The NBA (National Basketball Association) is the national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later it merged with the NBL (National Basketball League) to become the NBA we know today. The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who went on to win four titles in a row with an early dynasty in the league. It was only halted by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the NBA preseason match: Detroit Piston vs Oklahoma City Thunder Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.