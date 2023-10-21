Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA preseason Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies Live Score Here
BUCKS AND GRIZZLIES STAGE!
The Fiserv Forum is It is a modern and technologically advanced facility with the capacity to accommodate approximately 17,500 spectators at basketball events and even basketball events. 18,000 at concerts. It features a range of amenities, including luxury suites, restaurants, bars and spectator lounges.
In addition to Milwaukee Bucks basketball games, Fiserv Forum also hosts university sporting events, concerts by famous artists, stand-up comedy and other entertainment attractions. The arena plays an important role in the cultural and sporting life of Milwaukee and contributes to the development of the surrounding area.
In short, the Fiserv Forum is is a state-of-the-art arena and a major entertainment and sports hub in the city of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and the surrounding region.
NBA APPROACHES!
Before the playoffs, however, the league holds a Play-In, a kind of “replay” which started to be played in 2020, the year in which the season ended in a “bubble” due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
In Play-In, the franchises that finish seventh to tenth in each of the conferences compete in a knockout of unique games, in this way:
- The 7th; Placed from each conference faces the 8th placed. The winner of this game is in the playoffs.
- The 9th; placed faces 10th; placed. The winner of this game gains the right to compete for the last spot in the playoffs, against the loser of the duel between the 7th and 7th seed. and the 8th.
GIANNIS AND LILLARD!
Memphis Grizzlies roster!
GG Jackson
Shaquille Harrison
Xavier Tillman
Jake LaRavia
Steven Adams
Derrick Rose
Vince Williams Jr.
Kenneth Lofton Jr.
Santi Aldama
Ziaire Williams
Luke Kennard
Matt Hurt
Ja Morant
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Brandon Clarke
Mychal Mulder
Desmond Bane
David Roddy
Marcus Smart
John Konchar.
Milwaukee Bucks roster!
Thanasis Antetokounmpo
Malik Beasley
Margue Bolden
Pat Connaughton
Jae Crowder
AJ Green
Andre Jackson Jr.
Damian Lillard
Chris Livingston
Brook Lopez
Robin Lopez
Khris Middleton
Omari Moore
Cameron Payne
Bobby Portis
Drew Timme
TyTy Washington Jr.
Lindell Wigginton.