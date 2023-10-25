Highlights: Atlanta Hawks vs Charlotte Hornets inNBA (110-116)
Charlotte Hornets

9:34 PM2 days ago

That's it

9:33 PM2 days ago

Q4 - 00:00

END OF GAME
9:22 PM2 days ago

Q4 - 1:37

Hornets take the lead again and reach 109 points with P.J. Washington
9:13 PM2 days ago

Q4 - 5:31

Hawks take the lead again. There was no match for the Hornets, who didn't let them take the lead and made it 97-97
9:02 PM2 days ago

Q4 - 9:51

The match is even, with the teams exchanging points, but the Hornets still have the upper hand
8:57 PM2 days ago

Q3 - 00:00

Ends Q3, 73-78
8:52 PM2 days ago

Q3 - 1:44

LaMelo Ball makes a 3-pointer, helping the Hornets take the lead
8:46 PM2 days ago

Q3 - 3:24

Hornets, by a small margin, managed to be more efficient than the Hawks in this half, scoring 18 points against 15 for the visitors. This result also put North Carolina ahead on the scoreboard, 69-67
8:38 PM2 days ago

Q3 - 7:39

The Hornets even managed to turn the game around through Gordon Hayward. However, the visitors retook the lead after the timeout
8:33 PM2 days ago

Q3 - 9:55

Hornets close the gap to two points thanks to LaMelo Ball's 3-pointer
8:17 PM2 days ago

Interval
8:16 PM2 days ago

Q2 - 00:00

Ends Q2, 52-51
8:03 PM2 days ago

Q2 - 4:39

Hawks went a while without putting anything on the board, but still won the game 47-38
7:53 PM2 days ago

Q2 - 8:44

A balanced second half, with each team scoring six points apiece
7:41 PM2 days ago

Q2 - 11:42

Okongwu opens Q2 with a dunk after a pass from Bogdanovic
7:36 PM2 days ago

Q1 - 00:00

Ends Q1, 29-25
7:29 PM2 days ago

Q1 - 2:53

Hawks get back into the game and turn it around with Jalen Johnson, forcing their opponents to call a time-out
7:22 PM2 days ago

Q1 - 6:20

Rozier distributed an assist and put it in the tray to give the hosts a five-point lead
7:16 PM2 days ago

Q1 - 8:46

Hornets take the lead, but the Hawks react soon after, leaving it 6-6
7:11 PM2 days ago

LET'S GO

High ball
7:11 PM2 days ago

Hawks lineup

7:06 PM2 days ago

Hornets lineup

7:01 PM2 days ago

Hawks casualty

Wesley Matthews underwent an MRI yesterday. The MRI scan revealed a slight sprain in his right calf. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks and his status will be updated as progress is made
6:56 PM2 days ago

Hornets' casualties

James Bouknight: knee surgery

Cody Martin: knee injury 

Bryce McGowens: ankle sprain 

Frank Ntilikina: tibia fracture

6:51 PM2 days ago

What will it be like?

Eight teams have qualified for the knockout phase. The best team from each of their groups and two others who advanced through the play-offs, owners of the best records among the second-placed teams in each conference. The qualifiers face each other in single matches in the quarter-finals, semi-finals and the grand final, which will guarantee the NBA Cup trophy
6:46 PM2 days ago

What's new

This season there will be a new feature: the In-Season Tournament. In other words, there will be two tournaments during the regular season. The winner lifts the NBA Cup trophy
6:41 PM2 days ago

How and where to watch the Atlanta Hawks vs Charlotte Hornets match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

6:36 PM2 days ago

What time is Atlanta Hawks vs Charlotte Hornets match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Atlanta Hawks vs Charlotte Hornets of 25th October 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 6 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 6  pm: NBA League Pass

USA 7 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 1 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 6 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 6 pm: NBA League Pass

Uruguay 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 7 pm: NBA League Pass

6:31 PM2 days ago

Watch out for the standings, which come with a new tournament

Those who watch the NBA live throughout the regular season eagerly await the playoffs, when the 8 best teams from each franchise compete in best-of-7 games for the chance to reach the ultimate glory: the title of NBA champion.

Before the playoffs, however, the league holds a Play-In, a kind of "playoff" that began in 2020, the year the season ended in a "bubble" due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the Play-In, the franchises that finish seventh to tenth in each of the conferences play a single-game knockout round, like this:

- The 7th-placed team from each conference faces the 8th-placed team. The winner of that game is in the playoffs.

- The 9th-placed team faces the 10th-placed team. The winner of that game earns the right to play for the last playoff spot against the loser of the match between 7th and 8th.

6:26 PM2 days ago

Who came and went at the Hornets

Kelly Oubre Jr., Dennis Smith Jr. and Svi Mykhailiuk are not part of Steve Clifford's squad. LaMelo Ball extended his contract for another five seasons, with a salary of US$260 million. Amari Bailey, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges and Nick Smith Jr. are the new faces.
6:21 PM2 days ago

Who came and went at the Hawks

Quin Snyder has the following reinforcements: Wesley Matthews, Kobe Bufkin and Patty Mills. On the other hand, Aaron Holiday and John Collins are not part of the team. TyTy Washington Jr. and Usman Garuba were traded to the Rockets.
6:16 PM2 days ago

Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets took to the court four times. Of those, the Hornets stumbled on three occasions, winning just once.
6:11 PM2 days ago

Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks played preseason games. The Hawks won three and lost two.
6:06 PM2 days ago

Divisions

In addition to this division based on East and West, today's NBA predictions must also take into account the divisions. The league's divisions and their respective teams are as follows:

- Atlantic: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors.

- Central: Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks.

- Southeast: Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards.

- Northwest: Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz.

- Pacific: Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings.

- Southwest: Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs.

6:01 PM2 days ago

NBA is back

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is the national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later it merged with the NBL (National Basketball League) to become the NBA we know today.

The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who went on to win four titles in a row with an early dynasty in the league. It was only halted by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.

Today, the Lakers, along with the Boston Celtics, are the NBA's all-time winners, with 17 titles each. The Golden State Warriors come next with seven, where they have achieved another dynasty in the league with Stephen Curry, Klay Thomspon, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

The reigning league champions are the Denver Nuggets, who beat the Miami Heat 4-1 in the final. The Nuggets finished top of the Western Conference in the post-season and went on to beat the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers to win the tournament for the first time.

The league also divides the awards by sector. The most valuable is the MVP award, where the best player in the league is chosen based solely on the regular season. Then there are awards for the best coach, best executive, sixth man, rookie and several others. Currently, the player with the most MVP awards is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six. Michael Jordan is next with five, along with Bill Russell. LeBron James, still active, has four awards.

Philadelphia 76ers forward Joel Embiid is the current MVP of the season, joining a select list of foreigners who have won the honor. He is only the second player from the African continent to be named MVP, along with Hakeem Olajuwon, from Nigeria, in the 1993-94 season. They are joined by Canada's Steve Nash and Germany's Dirk Nowitzki.

5:56 PM2 days ago

Eye on the game

Atlanta Hawks vs Charlotte Hornets live this Wednesday (25), at the Spectrum Center at 7 pm ET, for the NBA.
5:51 PM2 days ago

