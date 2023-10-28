Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Clippers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
When is Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Clippers and how to follow LIVE?
How and where to watch Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Clippers live streaming
NBA Draft 2023
Check out the results from Wednesday night (25/10):
Indiana Pacers 143-120 Washington Wizards
Orlando Magic 116-86 Houston Rockets
Charlotte Hornets 116-110 Atlanta Hawks
New York Knicks 104-108 Boston Celtics
Toronto Raptors 97-94 Minnesota Timberwolves
Miami Heat 103-102 Detroit Pistons
Brooklyn Nets 113-114 Cleveland Cavaliers
Chicago Bulls 104-124 Oklahoma City Thunder
Memphis Grizzlies 104-111 New Orleans Pelicans
Utah Jazz 114-130 Sacramento Kings
San Antonio Spurs 119-126 Dallas Mavericks
Los Angeles Clippers 123-111 Portland Trail Blazers
NBA is back
The NBA (National Basketball Association) is the national basketball league in the United States, with 30 teams divided into two groups, the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. The league was founded on June 6, 1946, as the BAA (Basketball Association of America), but three years later it merged with the NBL (National Basketball League) to become the NBA we know today.
The first winner was the Los Angeles Lakers, who went on to win four titles in a row with an early dynasty in the league. It was only halted by the Golden State Warriors, and soon after by the Baltimore Bullets.
Today, the Lakers, along with the Boston Celtics, are the NBA's all-time winners, with 17 titles each. The Golden State Warriors come next with seven, where they have achieved another dynasty in the league with Stephen Curry, Klay Thomspon, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.
The reigning league champions are the Denver Nuggets, who beat the Miami Heat 4-1 in the final. The Nuggets finished top of the Western Conference in the post-season and went on to beat the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers to win the tournament for the first time.
The league also divides the awards by sector. The most valuable is the MVP award, where the best player in the league is chosen based solely on the regular season. Then there are awards for the best coach, best executive, sixth man, rookie and several others. Currently, the player with the most MVP awards is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with six. Michael Jordan is next with five, along with Bill Russell. LeBron James, still active, has four awards.
Philadelphia 76ers forward Joel Embiid is the current MVP of the season, joining a select list of foreigners who have won the honor. He is only the second player from the African continent to be named MVP, along with Hakeem Olajuwon, from Nigeria, in the 1993-94 season. They are joined by Canada's Steve Nash and Germany's Dirk Nowitzki.
Divisions
- Atlantic: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors.
- Central: Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks.
- Southeast: Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards.
- Northwest: Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz.
- Pacific: Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings.
- Southwest: Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs.
Utah Jazz:
Utah went 37-45 overall and 24-28 in Western Conference play last season. The Jazz averaged 117.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 118.0 last season.
Clippers:
"PG13" was the game's top scorer with 27 points, six assists, three steals and 64.7% shooting efficiency. Also contributing greatly to the team's offensive sector, Kawhi wasn't far behind and scored 23 points, six assists, five rebounds and 5-5 from the perimeter. Ivica Zubac was another starter who scored well, recording a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds.
Keeping an eye on the game
In their 2023-24 season opener, the Los Angeles Clippers (1-0) beat the Portland Trail Blazers (0-1) on Wednesday (25) 123-111 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Reinforced with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard healthy after injuries in the team's last campaign, the home side led from end to end and secured a clean sweep.
Venue: EnergySolutions Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah
Time: 22:30
Where to watch: NBA League Pass (streaming)
Live coverage: VAVEL Brazil