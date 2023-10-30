San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Clippers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Liuneups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Spurs vs ClippersLive Score
How to watch Spurs vs Clippers Live in TV and Stream
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NBA Season Pass app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
The road to NBA!
Before the playoffs, however, the league holds a Play-In, a kind of "playoff" that began in 2020, the year the season ended in a "bubble" due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
In the Play-In, the franchises that finish seventh to tenth in each of the conferences play a single-game knockout round, like this:
- The 7th-placed team from each conference faces the 8th-placed team. The winner of that game is in the playoffs.
- The 9th-placed team faces the 10th-placed team. The winner of that game earns the right to play for the last playoff spot against the loser of the match between 7th and 8th.
The playoffs use a best-of-seven elimination format. This means that two teams play each other up to seven times, with the team that wins four games advancing to the next round.
In the first round, No. 1 in each conference plays against No. 8, No. 2 plays against No. 7, No. 3 against No. 6, and No. 4 against No. 5. The second round is known as the conference semifinals, and the third round is the conference final. The teams that progress in each conference meet in the NBA Finals to determine the champion.
In each round, the team with the best regular season record is rewarded with home-court advantage. A playoff series follows a 2-2-1-1-1 home/away format. This means that of the seven games in a series, the team with the best record plays games 1, 2, 5 and 7 at home.
Gregg Popovic
Injury Report: Spurs
Injury Report: Clippers
Western Conference
Last Matches: Spurs
Last Matches: Clippers
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 NBA match: Spurs vs Clippers Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.