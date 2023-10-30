San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Clippers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Liuneups and How to Watch NBA Match
Image: Clippers

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
9:00 AM2 hours ago

Tune in here Spurs vs ClippersLive Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Spurs vs Clippers match.
8:55 AM2 hours ago

How to watch Spurs vs Clippers Live in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Spurs vs Clippers live on TV, your options is: NBA TV.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NBA Season Pass app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

8:50 AM2 hours ago

The road to NBA!

Those who watch the NBA live throughout the regular season eagerly await the playoffs, when the 8 best teams from each franchise compete in best-of-7 games for the chance to reach the ultimate glory: the title of NBA champion.

Before the playoffs, however, the league holds a Play-In, a kind of "playoff" that began in 2020, the year the season ended in a "bubble" due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the Play-In, the franchises that finish seventh to tenth in each of the conferences play a single-game knockout round, like this:

- The 7th-placed team from each conference faces the 8th-placed team. The winner of that game is in the playoffs.

- The 9th-placed team faces the 10th-placed team. The winner of that game earns the right to play for the last playoff spot against the loser of the match between 7th and 8th.

The playoffs use a best-of-seven elimination format. This means that two teams play each other up to seven times, with the team that wins four games advancing to the next round.

In the first round, No. 1 in each conference plays against No. 8, No. 2 plays against No. 7, No. 3 against No. 6, and No. 4 against No. 5. The second round is known as the conference semifinals, and the third round is the conference final. The teams that progress in each conference meet in the NBA Finals to determine the champion.

In each round, the team with the best regular season record is rewarded with home-court advantage. A playoff series follows a 2-2-1-1-1 home/away format. This means that of the seven games in a series, the team with the best record plays games 1, 2, 5 and 7 at home.

8:45 AM2 hours ago

Gregg Popovic

Gregg Popovich spoke about the Spurs' starting quintet and the sensation Victor Wembanyama: "I haven't talked to anyone about it. But if Manu Ginobili could play as a reserve, any of them can. I didn't want to hear any complaints about that. I think he was great. I think his maturity was shown even at a young age. He came on for the last 7 minutes and just played. We did some things for him, and he executed. A lot of guys would have been totally out of their depth at that point because of foul trouble and not getting into a rhythm. One of the hardest things for players is to get into foul trouble and never get into a rhythm. You're in and out of the game, that's the kind of thing".
8:40 AM2 hours ago

Injury Report: Spurs

Unlike their opponents, the Spurs will be able to use their full strength for the match, with no absentees.
8:35 AM2 hours ago

Injury Report: Clippers

For the match, the Clippers will be without the injured Brandon Boston Jr, Terance Mann and Marcus Morris Sr.
8:30 AM2 hours ago

Western Conference

In the Western Conference, the Spurs have one win and one loss, and are in a group of teams with the same results, along with the Warriors, Lakers, Timberwolves, Kings and Clippers.
8:25 AM2 hours ago

Last Matches: Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs have two losses and three wins in the preseason, with a 122-121 loss to the Thunder and a 99-89 loss to the Rockets, while the wins were 120-104 over the Heat, 117-103 over the Rockets and 122-117 over the Warriors. In the regular season, the defeat was 126-119 to the Mavericks, while the victory was 126-122 over the Rockets in overtime.
8:20 AM2 hours ago

Last Matches: Clippers

In the pre-season the Los Angeles Clippers played four times, with two wins and two losses. The wins were 103-98 over the Jazz and 116-103 over the Nuggets. The losses came to the same teams, 101-96 to the Jazz and 103-90 to the Nuggets. In the regular season, they won 123-111 against the Trail Blazers and lost 120-118 to the Jazz.
8:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 NBA match: Spurs vs Clippers Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA