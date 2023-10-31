Minnesota Timberwolves vs Atlanta Hawks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Atlanta Hawks match live?
What time is Minnesota Timberwolves vs Atlanta Hawks match for NBA?
Argentina 9 pm: NBA League Pass
Bolivia 8pm: NBA League Pass
Brazil 9 pm: NBA League Pass
Chile 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Colombia 7 pm: NBA League Pass
Ecuador 7 pm: NBA League Pass
USA 8 pm ET: NBA League Pass
Spain 1 am: NBA League Pass
Mexico 7 pm: NBA League Pass
Paraguay 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Peru 7 pm: NBA League Pass
Uruguay 9 pm: NBA League Pass
Venezuela 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Probable lineup for Timberwolves
Timberwolves
Probable lineup for Hawks
Hawks
Timberwolves
Point guard Anthony Edwards was the Timberwolves' main player, finishing the game with 19 points, two rebounds and seven assists. Power forward Rudy Gobert also played well, finishing with 14 points and 14 rebounds.
The Wolves started the game well, opening up a 12-point lead in the first quarter. The Heat tried to recover in the second quarter, but the Timberwolves continued to play well and extended their lead to 20 points at the break. The Timberwolves continued to dominate the game in the second half and won comfortably.
But it wasn't all smooth sailing in the tournament opener. The Minneapolis team lost to the Toronto Raptors 97-94 on October 25, 2023 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.With this run, the Wolves are in sixth place in the Western Conference. The team showed a good offensive performance in the game against the Miami Heat, but they still need to improve their defense. If the Timberwolves manage to improve their defense, the team will be a dangerous contender
Hawks
In the game against the Charlotte Hornets, the Hawks lost 116-110. The team allowed the Hornets to score 65 points after halftime, which was a big factor in the loss.
In the game against the New York Knicks, the team from Georgia lost 126-120. The Hawks started the game well, opening up a 10-point lead in the first quarter. However, the Knicks came back in the third quarter and tied the game at 31-31, thus building their way to victory.
Trae Young was one of the Hawks' main players, finishing the game with 18 points, 12 assists and three rebounds. Shooting guard De'Andre Hunter also played well, finishing with 27 points.
