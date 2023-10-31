Minnesota Timberwolves vs Atlanta Hawks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
Atlanta Hawks

Update Live Commentary
8:00 AMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Atlanta Hawks match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

7:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Minnesota Timberwolves vs Atlanta Hawks match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Minnesota Timberwolves vs Atlanta Hawks of 30th October 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 8pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 7  pm: NBA League Pass

USA 8 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 1 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Uruguay 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 8 pm: NBA League Pass

7:50 AMan hour ago

Probable lineup for Timberwolves

Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert.
7:45 AMan hour ago

7:40 AMan hour ago

Probable lineup for Hawks

Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, De’Andre Hunter, Saddiq Bey, Clint Capela.
7:35 AMan hour ago

7:30 AMan hour ago

The Minnesota Timberwolves came from behind to beat the Miami Heat 106-90 at Target Center in Minneapolis. It was the team's first win of the 2023-24 season. 

Point guard Anthony Edwards was the Timberwolves' main player, finishing the game with 19 points, two rebounds and seven assists. Power forward Rudy Gobert also played well, finishing with 14 points and 14 rebounds.

The Wolves started the game well, opening up a 12-point lead in the first quarter. The Heat tried to recover in the second quarter, but the Timberwolves continued to play well and extended their lead to 20 points at the break. The Timberwolves continued to dominate the game in the second half and won comfortably.

But it wasn't all smooth sailing in the tournament opener. The Minneapolis team lost to the Toronto Raptors 97-94 on October 25, 2023 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

With this run, the Wolves are in sixth place in the Western Conference. The team showed a good offensive performance in the game against the Miami Heat, but they still need to improve their defense. If the Timberwolves manage to improve their defense, the team will be a dangerous contender
7:25 AMan hour ago

The Atlanta Hawks are currently in 15th place in the Eastern Conference. The Hawks lost their first two games of the season to the Charlotte Hornets and the New York Knicks.

In the game against the Charlotte Hornets, the Hawks lost 116-110. The team allowed the Hornets to score 65 points after halftime, which was a big factor in the loss.

In the game against the New York Knicks, the team from Georgia lost 126-120. The Hawks started the game well, opening up a 10-point lead in the first quarter. However, the Knicks came back in the third quarter and tied the game at 31-31, thus building their way to victory. 

Trae Young was one of the Hawks' main players, finishing the game with 18 points, 12 assists and three rebounds. Shooting guard De'Andre Hunter also played well, finishing with 27 points.

7:20 AMan hour ago

State Farm Arena

With a capacity of 19,050, the State Farm Arena is the home of the Atlanta Hawks. It was inaugurated in 1999 to replace the Omni Coliseum.
7:15 AM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Atlanta Hawks live this Monday (30), at the State Farm Arena at 7 pm ET, for the NBA.
7:10 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA Match: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Atlanta Hawks Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
