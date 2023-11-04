Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA in-Season Tournament Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Denver Nuggets vs Dallas MavericksLive Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Nuggets vs Mavericks match.
How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Mavericks vs Nuggets live on TV, your options is: ESPN.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NBA League Pass app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Jason Kidd
On the Saturday Stein Lie podcast, Jason Kidd, Head Coach of the Mavericks, spoke about the dispute over the team's center spot: "It's in dispute. I'm going to start with Lively in the starting lineup and see how that plays out. I can say that we'll probably start with both rookies at the beginning of training camp and maybe in one, or if not both games, in Abu Dhabi, just to see how they handle the situation. They (Lively and Prosper) have done everything we've asked of them. Every week, they get better. We're excited. I expect these newcomers to play a lot this season. They'll be part of our team. There may be a chance for one of them to start (in the regular season). So we'll see”.
Injury Report: Nuggets
On the Nuggets side only Vlatko Cancar is injured, but Jamal Murray, Nikola JKokic and Christian Braun are listed as questionable for the match and could miss out.
Injury Report: Mavericks
The Mavericks have no injuries for the match, but have listed Maxi Klever and Kyrie Irving as questionable.
NBA in-Season Tournament
And what is the NBA in-Season Tournament? The tournament created for the 2023-24 season takes place between November 3rd and December 9th. The tournament is divided into six intra-conference groups. The games will take place on Tuesdays and Fridays during the two months, with one team from each group advancing to a semi-final and then a final, played in Las Vegas. Last but not least, the games will count as the regular season, with the exception of the final.
Western Conference
The Mavericks and Nuggets are at the top of the Western Conference table, the Mavericks in first place with four wins and no losses, while the Nuggets are in third place with four wins and one loss, tied with the Warriors and Pelicans.
Last Matches: Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks, on the other hand, have played four games this season. Their first win was on Wednesday (25), 126-119 over the Spurs. On Friday (27) the Mavericks beat the Nets 125-120. On Monday (30) they beat the Grizzlies 125-110 and, finally, they beat the Bulls 114-105 on Wednesday (01).
Last Matches: Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets come into the match with five games already played in the regular season. On Tuesday (24) they won 119-107 against the Lakers. On Friday (27) it was 108-104 over the Grizzlies. On Sunday (29) the win was 128-95 over the Thunder. On Monday (30) the victory was 110-102 over the Jazz and, finally, on Wednesday (01) the defeat was 110-89 to the Timberwolves.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 NBA in-Season Tournament match: Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.