Dallas Mavericks vs Orlando Magic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

How and where to watch the Dallas Mavericks vs Orlando Magic match live?
What time is Dallas Mavericks vs Orlando Magic match for NBA?
Argentina 9 pm: NBA League Pass
Bolivia 8pm: NBA League Pass
Brazil 9 pm: NBA League Pass
Chile 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Colombia 7 pm: NBA League Pass
Ecuador 7 pm: NBA League Pass
USA 8 pm ET: NBA League Pass
Spain 1 am: NBA League Pass
Mexico 7 pm: NBA League Pass
Paraguay 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Peru 7 pm: NBA League Pass
Uruguay 9 pm: NBA League Pass
Venezuela 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Orlando Magic standings
Orlando Magic
After losing two in a row, to the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, the Magic won two in a row, against the Utah Jazz and the Lakers themselves.
The team is allowing just 101.5 points per game, which is the sixth best performance in the NBA. The Magic are also scoring 111.4 points per game, which is the eighth best performance.
Dallas Mavericks standings
Dallas Mavericks
The Mavericks' performance in recent games has been positive, with the team winning four consecutive games before losing to the reigning NBA champions Denver Nuggets - over the Miami Heat. The Mavericks also managed to beat the Memphis Grizzlies, another strong team in the Western Conference.
The team is allowing just 101.2 points per game, which is the fifth best performance in the NBA, and is scoring 111.8 points per game, which is the tenth best performance in the NBA.
Amway Center
The arena opened in 2010 and has a capacity of 20,000. It was built by Jacobs Engineering and designed by HOK Sports.
The Amway Center is one of the most technologically advanced venues in the world. It has a unique central installation, manufactured by Daktronics, which is the tallest in any NBA venue. The installation includes a high-definition video screen 43 meters long and 23 meters high.
The arena also features a state-of-the-art sound system, which has been designed to create an immersive audio experience for fans.
The Amway Center has hosted many major events, including the 2012 NBA All-Star Game and the 2015 ECHL All-Star Game.
The arena is also a popular venue for concerts and events, and has hosted artists such as Beyoncé, U2, Taylor Swift and Elton John.
