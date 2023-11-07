Dallas Mavericks vs Orlando Magic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
Paolo Banchero

Derrick Jones Jr.

Orlando Magic standings

The Magic are in a good position in the Eastern Conference. The team is in fourth place with four wins and two losses.
The Orlando Magic took to the court on six occasions. During this period, the team played six games, winning four and losing two. 

After losing two in a row, to the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, the Magic won two in a row, against the Utah Jazz and the Lakers themselves.

The team is allowing just 101.5 points per game, which is the sixth best performance in the NBA. The Magic are also scoring 111.4 points per game, which is the eighth best performance.

Dallas Mavericks standings

The Mavericks are currently in third place in the Western Conference. The team is just two games behind the first-placed Denver Nuggets and one behind the Golden State Warriors.
Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have already played six games, winning five and losing one. 

The Mavericks' performance in recent games has been positive, with the team winning four consecutive games before losing to the reigning NBA champions Denver Nuggets - over the Miami Heat. The Mavericks also managed to beat the Memphis Grizzlies, another strong team in the Western Conference.

The team is allowing just 101.2 points per game, which is the fifth best performance in the NBA, and is scoring 111.8 points per game, which is the tenth best performance in the NBA.

Amway Center

The Amway Center is an indoor arena located in downtown Orlando, Florida, United States. It is home to the Orlando Magic of the NBA, the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL - affiliated with the Tampa Bay Lightning - and the Orlando Predators of the National Arena League.

The arena opened in 2010 and has a capacity of 20,000. It was built by Jacobs Engineering and designed by HOK Sports.

The Amway Center is one of the most technologically advanced venues in the world. It has a unique central installation, manufactured by Daktronics, which is the tallest in any NBA venue. The installation includes a high-definition video screen 43 meters long and 23 meters high.

The arena also features a state-of-the-art sound system, which has been designed to create an immersive audio experience for fans.

The Amway Center has hosted many major events, including the 2012 NBA All-Star Game and the 2015 ECHL All-Star Game.

The arena is also a popular venue for concerts and events, and has hosted artists such as Beyoncé, U2, Taylor Swift and Elton John.

Eye on the game

Dallas Mavericks vs Orlando Magic live this Monday (6), at the Amway Center at 7 pm ET, for the NBA.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA Match: Dallas Mavericks vs Orlando Magic Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
