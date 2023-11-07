Houston Rockets vs Sacramento Kings LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
Update Live Commentary
When is Houston Rockets vs Sacramento Kings and how to follow LIVE?

Competition: NBA

Venue: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas, United States
Time: 9pm

Where to watch: NBA League Pass (streaming)

Real time: VAVEL Brazil

How and where to watch Houston Rockets vs Sacramento Kings live streaming

In addition to live coverage here on VAVEL Brasil, the match between Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings will be broadcast live on NBA League Pass.
Probable lineups

Rockets lineup (probable): Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr.

Kings line-up (probable): Harrison Barnes, Domantas Sabonis, Kevin Huerter, Davion Mitchell and Keegan Murray

Houston Rockets vs Sacramento Kings history

The teams have met 244 times in history and the record shows that one side has the advantage. During the regular season there have been 236 meetings, with the Houston Rockets winning 138 and the Sacramento Kings 98. In the playoffs there have been eight meetings, with seven wins for the Rockets and one for the Kings. The last time the teams met was on February 8, 2023, when the Kings won 130-128.
Rockets: one of the weakest squads in the NBA

The same cannot be said for the Rockets. Even with the arrival of Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks, and the retention of key pieces such as Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green, the team is starting the year in the same way it ended the previous one: by piling up defeats. Three losses in four games, the only victory coming against the Hornets, one of the weakest squads in the NBA.
Kings' start to the season:

The Kings, one of the highlights of last season, are off to a slow start on 23/24. They have two wins in four games and a seemingly minor injury to their star player. The team beat the Jazz and the Lakers, and were beaten twice by the Warriors. It's worth remembering that the team fell to Golden State in 7 games in last season's Playoffs. In any case, the intensity of the players seems to be the same, as does the atmosphere when they play at home, so we hope it's only a matter of time before the game plan clicks into place and the team is among the top teams in the West.
Houston Rockets

Going through a major overhaul that is now in its fourth season, the Houston Rockets come into the season with a squad mixed between young prospects and some established players and under the command of former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka. The team's main reinforcements were Fred VanVleet, Amen Thompson, Cam Whitmore, Dillon Brooks, Jock Landale and Jeff Green.

So far this season, the Hockets have a record of one win and three losses, leaving them in 14th place in the Western Conference. The team's home record is one win and one loss so far. The Rockets' only win came against the Charlotte Hornets.

Sacramento Kings

After returning to the playoffs last season, something that hadn't happened for almost 20 years, the Sacramento Kings are coming into the new NBA season with even bigger dreams. The team has kept the base of its roster and is betting on a better blend to make it further in the playoffs. JaVale McGee, Sasha Vezenkov and Chris Duarte have joined the team.

The Sacramento Kings have won two and lost two games so far this season and occupy the number eight spot in the Western Conference standings. As visitors, the team's record so far is one win and one loss.

Keeping an eye on the game

Houston Rockets vs Sacramento Kings live NBA action on Monday (6) at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, United States, at 9 pm ET.

At the bottom of the Western Conference table, the Houston Rockets travel to Sacramento to face the Kings. De'Aaron Fox, the Kings' standout, is still doubtful for the clash, and only his absence could even things up between the two teams.

If the playmaker recovers from his ankle injury, the Kings' chances of winning will increase greatly, after all, the technical and tactical superiority of both squads is evident at the start of the season. In any case, the game is only won once the ball is in the air, so we can expect a lot of commitment from both squads to try and climb the leaderboard.

Welcome to the Houston Rockets vs Sacramento Kings live score

Hello, basketball lovers! It's now time for a decisive NBA match between two teams: the Houston Rockets on one side. On the other side is the Sacramento Kings. Follow all the action between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
