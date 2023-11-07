Houston Rockets vs Sacramento Kings LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Probable lineups
Kings line-up (probable): Harrison Barnes, Domantas Sabonis, Kevin Huerter, Davion Mitchell and Keegan Murray
Houston Rockets vs Sacramento Kings history
Rockets: one of the weakest squads in the NBA
Kings' start to the season:
Houston Rockets
So far this season, the Hockets have a record of one win and three losses, leaving them in 14th place in the Western Conference. The team's home record is one win and one loss so far. The Rockets' only win came against the Charlotte Hornets.
Sacramento Kings
The Sacramento Kings have won two and lost two games so far this season and occupy the number eight spot in the Western Conference standings. As visitors, the team's record so far is one win and one loss.
Keeping an eye on the game
At the bottom of the Western Conference table, the Houston Rockets travel to Sacramento to face the Kings. De'Aaron Fox, the Kings' standout, is still doubtful for the clash, and only his absence could even things up between the two teams.
If the playmaker recovers from his ankle injury, the Kings' chances of winning will increase greatly, after all, the technical and tactical superiority of both squads is evident at the start of the season. In any case, the game is only won once the ball is in the air, so we can expect a lot of commitment from both squads to try and climb the leaderboard.
Venue: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas, United States
Time: 9pm
Where to watch: NBA League Pass (streaming)
Real time: VAVEL Brazil