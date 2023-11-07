Boston Celtics vs Minnesota Timberwolves LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
Image: Timberwolves

Chris Finch!

Chris Finch on the other side spoke about Karl-Anthony Towns: "He's an NBA player who we asked to change positions, and he's still adapting. All credit to him. It's not easy. He's been very good at it, and I know it's frustrating at times, but he's learning a little more every day, and we're learning a little more every day how we can still use him to the fullest. You're not going to win if you don't protect yourself. Going into this season, we knew that, with our line-up, [our identity] had to be defense. It had to be defense and it had to be big. The pre-game hype line, the hype tunnel, it's not for me".
Joe Mazzulla!

After beating the 76ers, Joe Mazzulla spoke to the press and commented on the match: "I haven't thought much about the next game yet, but he deserves it. He deserved the opportunities he got. Also, as far as I'm concerned, he seems to have done everything we've asked of him and I'm liking the way he's improving on a daily basis. We're excited about the opportunity to help him develop and we want to see if he can continue to improve in the next two pre-season games. My way of getting excited is to get angry and anxious, as if we should be training right now. It's always good to add new characteristics and repertoires to your squad. I'm sure he (Holiday) will be spectacular."

Neemias Queta also spoke about the team's situation: "This year we want to dominate defense from the start and that's what we're managing to do. I try to be as consistent as possible in the post and around the basket. I think I can be alongside the best [in the battle of the boards]. I just want to keep that consistency and help the team as much as I can in the role I've been given to win as many games as possible. Right now, the team feeling is very good, everyone is giving their all, we're playing with each other. We're at the Boston Celtics to win games and also to have fun while we're playing".

Injury Report: Timberwolves

On the other side, the Timberwolves have only one absentee, the injured Jaylen Clark.
Injury Report: Celtics

The Celtics will be without the injured Neemias Queta, as well as Oshae Brissett and Derrick White, both listed as questionable.
Western Conference

With three wins and two losses, the Timberwolves are in fifth place of Western Conference, tied with the Clippers, below the Pelicans, who have four wins and two losses, and above the Lakers, Spurs, Trail Blazers and Thunder, all tied with three wins and three losses.
Eastern Conference

With five wins the Celtics are top of the Eastern Conference, above the 76ers, who have four wins and one loss, and the Hawks and Magic, both with four wins and two losses.
Last Matches: Celtics

The Boston Celtics, on the other hand, are on a five-game winning streak. On Wednesday (25), they beat the Knicks 108-104. On Friday (27), they beat the Heat 119-111. On Monday (30), by 126-107, they beat the Wizards. On Wednesday (01), they beat the Pacers 155-104 and finally, on Saturday (4), they beat the Nets 124-114.
Last Matches: Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves come into this match with two defeats and three wins. On Wednesday (25), they lost 97-94 to the Raptors. On Saturday (28) they won 106-90 against the Heat. On Monday (30), they lost 127-113 to the Hawks. On Wednesday (01), they beat the Nuggets 110-89 and on Saturday (4) they beat the Jazz 123-95.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 NBA match: Boston Celtics vs Minnesota Timberwolves Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

