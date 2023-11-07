Boston Celtics vs Minnesota Timberwolves LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Boston Celtics vs Minnesota TimberwolvesLive Score
How to watch Boston Celtics vs Minnesota TimberwolvesLive in TV and Stream
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NBA League Pass app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Chris Finch!
Joe Mazzulla!
Neemias Queta also spoke about the team's situation: "This year we want to dominate defense from the start and that's what we're managing to do. I try to be as consistent as possible in the post and around the basket. I think I can be alongside the best [in the battle of the boards]. I just want to keep that consistency and help the team as much as I can in the role I've been given to win as many games as possible. Right now, the team feeling is very good, everyone is giving their all, we're playing with each other. We're at the Boston Celtics to win games and also to have fun while we're playing".
Injury Report: Timberwolves
Injury Report: Celtics
Western Conference
Eastern Conference
Last Matches: Celtics
Last Matches: Timberwolves
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 NBA match: Boston Celtics vs Minnesota Timberwolves Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.