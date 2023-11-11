Minnesota Timberwolves vs San Antonio Spurs LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA in-Season Tournament

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Minnesota Timberwolves vs San Antonio Spurs Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Timberwolves vs Spurs match.
How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs an Antonio SpursLive in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Timberwolves vs Spurs live on TV, your options is: Bally Sports.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NBA League Pass app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Popovich!
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich came to Webanyama's defence after booing the player in his last game: "He's a 19-year-old freshman. The season isn't even a month old, and we're already talking about it. This kid is still learning about the NBA. That's why I've had a lot of patience, both in the formation of the team and in the minutes I'm going to use him. So I'm in no rush. You shouldn't be either. We're figuring it all out together. He has playing preferences that I'm discovering. He's understanding how to fit in. He's had some fantastic games and he's going to have some bad ones. Above all, that's being a rookie. With time, consistency will increase. Then we'll all be fine."
NBA in-Season Torunament
And what is the NBA in-Season Tournament? The tournament created for the 2023-24 season takes place between the third of November and the ninth of December. The tournament is divided into six intra-conference groups. The games will take place on Tuesdays and Fridays in both months, with one team from each group advancing to a semi-final and then a final, played in Las Vegas. Last but not least, the games will count as the regular season, with the exception of the final.
Injury Report
The Spurs come into the match without any absentees and could use their full strength for the game! Meanwhile, the Timberwolves will be without Jaylen Clark and Jordan McLaughlin, both injured.
Western Conference - Timberwolves
The Timberwolves are third in the Western Conference with five wins and two losses, behind the Nuggets with eight wins and one loss and the Mavericks with six wins and two losses. Below them are the Warriors, with six wins and three losses, the Thunder, with five wins and three losses, and the Rockets, with four wins and three losses.
Western Conference - Spurs
The Spurs are 12th in the Western Conference with three wins and five losses, tied with the Lakes and Trail Blazers, as well as above the Jazz, with two wins and seven losses, and the Grizzlies, with one win and seven losses, and below the Kings and Clippers, both with three wins and four losses.
Last Matches: Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves, on the other hand, have won four and lost one of their last games. On Monday (30) they lost to the Hawks 127-113, while on Wednesday (01) they beat the Nuggets 110-89. On Saturday (4), by 123-95, the win came against the Jazz. On Monday (6), in overtime, another 114-109 win over the Celtics and on Wednesday (8), a 122-101 win over the Pelicans.
Last Matches: Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs come into the match with two wins and three losses. The two wins came against the Suns, the first on Tuesday (31) by 115-114 and the second on Thursday (2) by 132-121. Then, on Sunday (5), they lost 123-116 to the Raptors. On Monday (6), they lost 152-111 to the Pacers and, on Wednesday (8), they lost 126-105 to the Knicks.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 NBA in-Season Tournament match: Minnesota Timberwolves vs San Antonio Spurs Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.