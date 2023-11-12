Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Injury Report: Heat
On the Heat's side Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin are out injured, as well as Jimmy Butler and Nikola Jovic, who are listed as questionable.
Injury Report: Hawks
The Hawks will be missing the injured Kobe Bufkin, Wesley Matthews and Mouhamed Gueye.
Eastern Conference: Heat
The Heat are in the same conference, with four wins and four losses, tied with the Knicks, Magic and Raptors, and above the Cavaliers, with three wins and five losses, and the Bulls, with three wins and six losses.
Eastern Conference: Hawks
The Hawks are in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, with five wins and three losses, tied with the Bucks, and below the Pacers, with six wins and three losses, the Celtics, who have five wins and two losses, and the leaders, the 76ers, who have six wins and one loss.
Last Matches: Heat
The Miami Heat, on the other hand, have three wins and two losses. On Monday (30), 122-114, they lost to the Bucks. And on Wednesday (01) the second win came 109-105 against the Nets. On Friday (3), a 121-114 win over the Wizards. On Monday (6), they beat the Lakers 108-107 and finally, on Wednesday (8), they beat the Grizzlies 108-102.
Last Matches: Hawks
The Atlanta Hawks come into the match with four wins and one loss in their last games. On Monday (30), 127-113, they beat the Timberwolves. On Wednesday (01), 130-121, the win came against the Wizards. On Saturday (4), they beat the Pelicans again, 123-105. On Monday (6), they lost, 126-117. Finally, on Thursday (9), they beat the Magic, 120-119.
