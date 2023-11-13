Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
Image: Spurs

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
7:30 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Miami Heat vs San Antonio SpursLive Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Heat vs Spurs match.
7:25 AMan hour ago

How to watch Miami heat vs San Antonio SpursLive in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Heat vs Spurs live on TV, your options is: Bally Sports.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NBA League Pass app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

7:20 AMan hour ago

Spoelstra!

The last time he spoke to the press, Erik Spoelstra praised Victor Webanyama: "We've watched the videos and read the articles that have been published about Victor. In fact, to sum it up, we've heard everything everyone has said about the boy. But nothing will prepare you for seeing him in person. Because there's no way to describe what he does on the court. You have to see him live to believe in him. "I think Victor has first and foremost ignited a great interest in Pop. And that's impressive, because he's managed so many different teams and players. Remember, we're talking about one of the greatest managers in history. You always want to work with these totally unique players. It's something that motivate".
7:15 AMan hour ago

Popovich!

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich came to Webanyama's defense after booing him in his last game: "He's a 19-year-old freshman. The season isn't even a month old, and we're already talking about it. This kid is still learning about the NBA. That's why I've had a lot of patience, both in the formation of the team and in the minutes I'm going to use him. So I'm in no hurry. You shouldn't be either. We're figuring it all out together. He has playing preferences that I'm discovering. He's understanding how to fit in. He's had some fantastic games and he's going to have some bad ones. Above all, that's being a rookie. With time, consistency will increase. Then we'll all be fine.
7:10 AM2 hours ago

Injury Report - Heat

The Heat, on the other hand, have Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin and Jimmy Butler all out injured, as well as Nikola Jovic and Josh Richardson listed as questionable.
7:05 AM2 hours ago

Injury Report - Spurs

Spurs won't have any absentees for this match and could go full strength!
7:00 AM2 hours ago

Eastern Conference

In the Eastern Conference, the Heat are in fifth place with five wins and four losses, tied with the Hawks, Magic and Bucks, above the Knicks, with four wins and four losses, as well as the Nets and Raptors, with four wins and five losses, and below the Pacers, with six wins and three losses, the Celtics, who have seven wins and two losses, and the leading 76ers, with seven wins and one loss.

6:55 AM2 hours ago

Western Conference

The Spurs are in 13th place in the Western Conference, with three wins and six losses, above the Jazz, with three wins and seven losses, and the Grizzlies, who have one win and eight losses, and below the Clippers and Trail Blazers, both with three wins and five losses, and also behind the Lakers, Pelicans and Suns, all with four wins and five losses.
6:50 AM2 hours ago

Last Matches: Heat

The Miami Heat have four wins and one loss. On Wednesday (01), they lost 109-105 to the Nets. On Friday (3), they won 121-114, and on Monday (6), they beat the Lakers 108-107. On Wednesday (8), by 108-102, the win came against the Grizzlies. And on Saturday (11), against the Hawks, the win was 117-109.

6:45 AM2 hours ago

Last Matches: Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs come into the match with one win and four defeats. On Thursday (2), they won 132-121 against the Suns. Then came the defeats. On Sunday (5), 123-116 to the Raptors. On Monday (6), 152-111 to the Pacers. On Wednesday (8), 126-105 to the Knicks and, finally, 117-110 to the Timberwolves on Friday (10).
6:40 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 NBA match: Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA