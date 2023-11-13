New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
Photo: Disclosure/Pelicans

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
7:30 AMan hour ago

Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL.
7:25 AMan hour ago

PELICANS!

Photo: Disclosure/Pelicans
Photo: Disclosure/Pelicans
7:20 AMan hour ago

GAME STAGE

The Smoothie King Center is a renowned arena located in New Orleans, Louisiana, and serves as the home of the NBA basketball team, the New Orleans Pelicans. Opened in 1999, the center is A modern, versatile facility designed to accommodate sporting events, concerts and other live entertainment. With a capacity for more than 17,000 spectators, the Smoothie King Center is a great venue. It is a central point for the New Orleans sports and cultural community, providing a vibrant and exciting atmosphere for fans who gather to support their local team and enjoy diverse live performances.
7:15 AMan hour ago

PELICANS NUMBERS!

In the current NBA season, the New Orleans Pelicans' collective performance presents challenges in some statistical areas. In terms of scoring, the team is excellent. ranked 24th place, with an average of 107 points per game. The rebounding numbers place the team in 17th place in terms of rebounding. position, recording an average of 43.3 per match.

Efficiency in throwing is essential. an area of improvement, with the New Orleans Pelicans ranking 26th in the rankings. position in field goal percentage, scoring 44.6%. Free throw percentage is also up. in the 20th; position, with 75.5%.

The team demonstrates average performance in the statistics of three-point shooting, assists and turnovers, occupying positions 24th, 26th and 26th. and 15ª, respectively. The relationship between assists and turnovers is changing. on 21ª position, indicating room for improvement in ball possession management.

Defensively, the New Orleans Pelicans are in 20th place. position in blocks per game and 22nd; position in steals per game, with averages of 4.6 and 7.1, respectively. In short, the team seeks to improve consistency and efficiency in various aspects to strengthen its performance in the season.

7:10 AM2 hours ago

PELICANS PLAYERS!

This NBA season, the individual performance of the New Orleans Pelicans players stands out in several statistical areas. Brandon Ingram leads the team in scoring, averaging 23.0 points per game, followed closely by Zion Williamson, who contributes an average of 22.1 points. CJ McCollum also stands out offensively, recording an average of 21.7 points per game.

In rebounds, Jonas Valanciunas leads, posting a solid average of 8.6 per game, while Zion Williamson contributes an average of 7.1 rebounds. CJ McCollum takes the lead in assists, averaging 5.7 per game.

Defensively, Herbert Jones leads in steals, with an average of 1.6 per game, while he also stands out in blocks, along with Jonas Valanciunas, both with an average of 1.6 blocks per game.

In terms of shooting efficiency, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl leads with an impressive percentage of 55.6%, followed by Larry Nance Jr. and Zion Williamson. In short, the New Orleans Pelicans present a combination of remarkable offensive talent and defensive performance this season.

7:05 AM2 hours ago

MAVS STATS!

The Dallas Mavericks' performance this NBA season reveals a competitive team in several statistical areas. With regards to the score, the team is ready. ranked 2nd place, posting an impressive average of 123 points per game. However, in terms of rebounds, the team ranks 24th in terms of rebounds. position, with an average of 41.3 per match.

The efficiency in field shots stands out, ranking 7th in the rankings. place, with a success rate of 48.5%. The percentage of successful three-point shots is This is notable, placing the Dallas Mavericks at the top of the league, leading with 40.3%.

Although the team is in its 21st year, position in terms of free throw percentage, with 75.1%, it stands out in protecting the ball, ranking 4th in the rankings. position in turnovers per game, recording just 12.3.

However, defensive statistics show areas of improvement, such as blocks and steals, where the team ranks 24th in scoring. and 27ª position, respectively, with averages of 4.3 blocks and 6.3 steals per game. In short, while the Dallas Mavericks demonstrate offensive prominence, there is opportunities to improve your defensive performance this season.

7:00 AM2 hours ago

MAVS PLAYER NUMBERS!

In the current NBA season, Luka Doncic leads the Dallas Mavericks in several statistical aspects. On average, he contributes significantly with 32.9 points per game, standing out as the team's main scorer. Additionally, Doncic is He is a versatile player, leading in assists, with an average of 8.4 per game. In rebound statistics, he also stands out, recording an average of 8.9 per game.

Other key players include Kyrie Irving, who stands out with 21.3 points per game and 6.7 assists per game. Dwight Powell stands out with an impressive 77.8% shooting percentage from the field. On the defensive aspect, Dereck Lively II is the best. is a standout in block statistics, with an average of 1.0 per game.

In summary, Luka Doncic leads in points, assists and rebounds, while other players like Kyrie Irving and Dwight Powell also contribute significantly to the Dallas Mavericks' overall performance this season.

6:55 AM2 hours ago

HOW DO THE MAVS ARRIVE?

In the NBA leaderboard, the Dallas team leads with an impressive performance of 7 wins and 2 losses, maintaining a winning percentage of 77.8%. In second place, we have Houston, with 5 wins and 3 losses, 1.5 games away from the leader. New Orleans occupies third place, with a record of 4 wins and 5 losses, followed by San Antonio, which is in second place. in fourth place with 3 wins and 6 losses. At the bottom of the table, we find Memphis, which is struggling, recording just 1 win in 8 games, resulting in a winning percentage of 11.1%.
6:50 AM2 hours ago

The game will be played at Smoothie King Center

The New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks game will be played at Smoothie King Center, with a capacity of 20.000 people.
6:45 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NBA: New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA