Cleveland Cavaliers vs Portland Trail Blazers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Cleveland Cavaliers vs Portland Trail Blazers in NBA
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
What time is Cleveland Cavaliers vs Portland Trail Blazers match for NBA?
This is the start time of the game Cleveland Cavaliers vs Portland Trail Blazers of November 15th, in several countries:
Mexico: 21:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 00:00 hours
Chile: 00:00 hours
Colombia: 22:00 hours
Peru: 22:00 hours
USA: 22:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 22:00 hours
Uruguay: 00:00 hours
Paraguay: 23:00 hours
Spain: 05:00 hours
Where and how to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Portland Trail Blazers live
The match will be broadcast on NBA League Pass.
The match will be broadcast on NBA League Pass.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Undergoes surgery
Robert Williams III underwent successful right knee surgery on Monday, Nov. 13, to reconstruct a torn ligament in his right knee after suffering a patellar dislocation.
Williams is expected to make a full recovery for the 2024-25 season, the Portland club said on social media.
A brawl broke out
In the duel between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers, a hostile episode occurred. With more than six minutes left in the third quarter when Green and the Cavs' star point guard, Donovan Mitchell, clashed. The Utah Jazz point guard drew a hard foul on the Warriors' inside player.
"He (Green) pushed me first, then I pushed him back," Mitchell explained to cleveland.com's Chris Fedor regarding the altercation.
Player to watch
Syracuse University forward, 29 year old Jerami Grant has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass answer for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being the points leader of his team with 22.8, with 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
Player to watch
The 27-year-old University of Louisville shooting guard Donovan Mitchell has had a good performance, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being the points leader of his team with 28.7, with 4.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists.
Injuries
Cleveland Cavaliers:
Name Pos Date of return Status.
Ty Jerome E 12 Nov. Out
Isaac Okoro SF 12 Nov. Out
Ricky Rubio BA 2 Oct. out
Portland Trail Blazers:
Name Pos Date of return Status
Malcolm Brogdon BA 13 Nov. Out
Robert Williams III C 13 Nov. Out
Scoot Henderson G 10 Nov. Out
Anfernee Simons E 31 Oct. Out
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Portland Trail Blazers NBA game. The match will take place at Chase Center, at 10:00 pm.