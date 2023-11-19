Memphis Grizzlies vs San Antonio Spurs LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Grizzlies vs Spurs Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Grizzlies vs Spurs match.
How to watch Grizzlies vs Spurs Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Grizzlies vs Spurs live on TV, your options is: Bally Sports.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NBA League Pass app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Webanyama!
The last time he spoke to the press, Erik Spoelstra praised Victor Webanyama: "We've watched the videos and read the articles that have been published about Victor. In fact, to sum it up, we've heard everything everyone has said about the boy. But nothing will prepare you for seeing him in person. There's no way to describe what he does on the court. You have to see him live to believe in him. "I think Victor has first and foremost ignited a great interest in Pop. And that's impressive, because he's managed so many different teams and players. Remember, we're talking about one of the greatest managers in history. You always want to work with these totally unique players. It's something that motivates.
Popovich!
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich came to Webanyama's defense after booing the player in his last game: "He's a 19-year-old freshman. The season isn't even a month old, and we're already talking about it. This kid is still learning about the NBA. That's why I've had a lot of patience, both in the formation of the team and in the minutes I'm going to use him. So I'm in no hurry. You shouldn't be either. We're figuring it all out together. He has playing preferences that I'm discovering. He's understanding how to fit in. He's had some fantastic games and he's going to have some bad ones. Above all, that's being a rookie. With time, consistency will increase. Then we'll all be fine.
Injury Report - Grizzlies
Meanwhile on the Grizzlies side Brandon Clarke, Steven Adams, Marucs Smart, Luke Kennard, Derrick Rose and Xavier Tilman are out injured.
Injury Report - Spurs
The Spurs will be without Tre Jones and Devi Vassel, both injured.
Western Conference
At the bottom of the table, the Grizzlies are bottom of the Western Conference with two wins and nine losses, with the Spurs just above them with three wins and nine losses. Still above them are the Trail Blazers, with three wins and eight losses, the Clippers, with three wins and seven losses, the Jazz, with four wins and seven losses, and the Suns and Pelicans, both with five wins and six losses.
Last Matches: Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies, on the other hand, have two wins and three losses in their last games. On Sunday (5), they won 112-100 against the Trail Blazers. On Wednesday (8), a 108-102 defeat came against the Heat. On Friday (10), they lost 127-121 to the Jazz. On Sunday (12), by 105-101, the victory came against the Clippers and, on Wednesday (15) by 134-107, the defeat came against the Lakers.
Last Matches: Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs come into the match on the back of five straight defeats. On Wednesday (8), by 126-105, the defeat came against the Knicks. On Friday (10), they lost 117-110 to the Timbwewolves. On Sunday (12), by 118-113, the defeat came to the Heat. On Tuesday (14), by 123-87, the loss was to the Thunder and, on Friday (17), the defeat was by 129-120 to the Kings.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 NBA match: Grizzlies vs Spurs Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.