Oklahoma City Thunder vs Portland Trail Blazers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

Billups!
Chauncey Billups, coach of the Trail Blazers, spoke about Scoot Henderson: "I'm going to be for Scoot what I needed when I was his age. I needed someone, first and foremost, who knew what I was going through. Someone who could help me learn about the game. Someone who knew how to be patient and, above all, understand the ups and downs of a young man. But there was no one like that at the start of my career. We have to support the kids because you can't just put them on the court and expect them to shine. That's not how it works. You have to have a support system, in short. I feel we're already doing a great job, by the way. He listens to everything we say and shows a lot of competitiveness in training. I'm excited about this kid. I came to the NBA with a lot of pressure, but no support. The team needed to win, so the coach didn't have any patience with me. And, of course, the rookies need that. None of our coaches, for example, were former point guards and were in a position to help me. I wasn't comfortable. My career could have been very different with more support".
Injury Report: Thunder
The Thunder have no injuries for the match, but will have Cason Wallace listed as questionable.
Injury Report: Trail Blazers
The Trail Blazers will be without the injured Anfernee Simons, Scoot Henderson, Robert Williams, Ish Wainright and Malcom Brogdon.
Western Conferece: Trail Blazers
The Trail Blazers are in 14th place with three wins and nine losses, tied with the Grizzlies, above the Spurs, 3-10, and below the Jazz, 4-8, the Clippers, 4-7, and the Warriors and Suns, both 6-7.
Western Conference: Thunder
The Thunder are in fourth place in the Western Conference, with eight wins and four losses, below the Timberwolves and Nuggets, both 9-3, and the Mavericks, 9-4, and above the Kings, 7-4, the Rockets, 6-4, and the Lakers, 7-6.
Last Matches: Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder have four wins and one loss. On Saturday (11) they lost 105-98 to the Kings. On Sunday (12), by 111-99, the win came against the Suns. On Tuesday (14), by 123-87, the win came against the Spurs. On Friday (17), by 128-109, they beat the Warriors and on Saturday (18), by 130-123, they beat the Warriors once again.
Last Matches: Trail Blazers
The Portland Trail Blazers come into the match on the back of five straight defeats. On Thursday (9), by 121-118, the defeat came against the Kings. On Monday (13), by 116-110, the defeat came against the Lakers. On Tuesday (14), by 115-99, the loss came to the Jazz. On Thursday (16), by 109-95, the loss came to the Cavaliers and, on Saturday (18), by 107-95, the loss came to the Lakers.
