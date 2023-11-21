Los Angeles Clippers vs San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream and Score Updates in NBA Match (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Popovich!
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich came to Webanyama's defense after booing the player: "He's a 19-year-old freshman. The season isn't even a month old, and we're already talking about it. This kid is still learning about the NBA. That's why I've been very patient, whether it's in the lineup or in the minutes I'm going to use him. So I'm in no hurry. You shouldn't be either. We're figuring it all out together. He has playing preferences that I'm discovering. He's understanding how to fit in. He's had some fantastic games and he's going to have some bad ones. Above all, that's being a rookie. With time, consistency will increase. Then we'll all be fine".
Injury Report - Clippers
The Clippers will be without Brandon Boston Jr and Mason Plumlee, both of whom are also injured.
Injury Report - Spurs
Spurs will be without the injured Devin Vassel for this match.
Injury Report - Clippers
The Clippers are also in the same Conference, in 11th place, with four wins and seven losses, above the Jazz, as well as below the Warriors, who have six wins and eight losses, the Pelicans, with six wins and seven losses, the Suns, with seven wins and six losses and the Rockets, with six wins and five losses.
Injury Report - Spurs
The Spurs are bottom of the Western Conference with three wins and 10 losses, tied with the Grizzlies and Trail Blazers. Above them are the Jazz, with four wins and nine losses.
Last Matches: Clippers
The Los Angeles Clippers come into the match with one win and four losses. On Wednesday, they lost 100-93 to the Nets. On Friday (10), by 144-126. On Sunday (12), by 105-101, the loss came to the Grizzlies. On Wednesday (15), by 111-108, the loss came to the Nuggets. And on Saturday (18), a 106-100 victory over the Rockets.
Last Matches: Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs come into the match on the back of five straight defeats. On Friday (10), by 117-110, they lost to the Timberwolves. On Sunday (12), by 118-113, the defeat came to the Heat. On Tuesday (14) it was the Thunder's turn, 123-87. On Friday (17), it was the Kings, 129-120, and on Saturday (18), 120-108, the loss came to the Grizzlies.
