Denver Nuggets vs Orlando Magic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
Update Live Commentary
How and where to watch the Denver Nuggets vs Orlando Magic match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Denver Nuggets vs Orlando Magic match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Denver Nuggets vs Orlando Magic of 22th November 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 8pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 7  pm: NBA League Pass

USA 7 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 1 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Uruguay 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Magic's performance

Paolo Banchero is averaging 18.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game this season. The team also has a good cast of young players, such as Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony and Franz Wagner. Suggs is averaging 2.1 steals per game, Anthony is averaging 17.2 points per game and Wagner is averaging 11.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.
The Orlando Magic have performed very well in their last five games, winning four and losing one. Overall, they are 14-8 on the season and occupy fifth place in the Western Conference, behind the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat.

The Magic have one of the best offenses in the league, but are allowing 105.8 points per game this season, which is the 18th worst in the league.

Nuggets' performance

Nikola Jokic is averaging 26.9 points, 14.3 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game this season. The team also has a good cast of veteran players, such as Aaron Gordon, Monte Morris and Will Barton. Gordon is averaging 14.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, Morris is averaging 11.1 points and 4.5 assists per game, and Barton is averaging 13.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.
The Denver Nuggets come into the clash on the back of three defeats and two wins. Overall, they have a record of 10-4 on the season and occupy third place in the Western Conference, behind the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Nuggets have one of the best offenses in the league, led by Nikola Jokic. However, the defense can be inconsistent. The team is allowing 109.9 points per game this season, which is the 12th worst in the league.

Amway Center

The Amway Center is a multi-purpose arena located in downtown Orlando, Florida, United States. Opened in 2010, the venue is known for hosting a variety of events, including the NBA's Orlando Magic, the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears and the National Arena League's Orlando Predators, music concerts, sporting events, and other live shows.

The arena is named after the company Amway, a multi-level marketing and direct sales company, which is based in Ada, Michigan. The Amway Center was designed to offer a modern and versatile experience for spectators, with the capacity to accommodate a variety of events, from sports to concerts and other live entertainment.

Eye on the game

Denver Nuggets vs Orlando Magic live this Wednesday (22), at the Amway Center at 7 pm ET, for the NBA.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA Match: Denver Nuggets vs Orlando Magic Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
