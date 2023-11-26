Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies in NBA
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies match in the NBA.
What time is Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies match for NBA?
This is the start time of the game Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies of November 26th, in several countries:
Mexico: 17:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 7:00 p.m.
Chile: 19:00 hours
Colombia: 17:00 hours
Peru: 17:00 hours
USA: 18:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 17:00 hours
Uruguay: 19:00 hours
Paraguay: 18:00 hours
Spain: 01:00 hours
Where and how to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies live
The match will be broadcast on NBA League Pass.
If you want to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies live, it will be streamed NBA League Pass.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Assists Leader
Minnesota Timberwolves: Mike Conley is the Timberwolves' leader in assists with 5.3 assists. So he is a key piece for Minnesota, looking to keep his team in the top half of the league. Memphis Grizzlies: Marcus Smart is the Grizzlies leader in assists with 5 assists. So he is a key piece for Memphis, looking to pull his team out of the bottom of the table.
Rebounding Leader
Minnesota Timberwolves: Rudy Gobert is the Timberwolves' leader in rebounds with 11.8 rebounds. So he is a key piece for Minnesota.
Memphis Grizzlies: Bismack Biyombo is the Grizzlies leader in rebounds with 8 rebounds. So he is a key piece for Memphis.
Player to watch
Texas Christian University point guard Desmond Bane, 35 years old, has had a good performance, being crucial for the team, looking to help and win, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being the points leader of his team with 25.6, with 4.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists.
Player to watch
The 22 year old shooting guard, Anthony Edwards has had a good performance, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being the points leader of his team with 26.1, with 5.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists.
Memphis Grizzlies Injuries:
Name Pos Date of return Status.
Jake LaRavia A 21 Nov. out
Xavier Tillman A 20 Nov. Out
Luke Kennard E 20 Nov. Out
Marcus Smart BA 17 Nov. Out
Steven Adams C 7 Nov. Out
Brandon Clarke AP 22 Oct. Out
Minnesota Timberwolves Injuries:
Name Pos Date of return Status.
Jaden McDaniels AP 21 Nov. Out
Jordan McLaughlin BA 20 Nov. Out
Jaylen Clark G 8 Jul. Out
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA game. The game will take place at FedExForum, at 6:00 pm.