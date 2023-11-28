Portland Trail Blazers vs Indiana Pacers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Chauncey Billups!
Chauncey Billups, coach of the Trail Blazers, said of Scoot Henderson: "I'm going to be for Scoot what I needed when I was his age. I needed someone, first and foremost, who knew what I was going through. Someone who could help me learn about the game. Someone who knew how to be patient and, above all, understand the ups and downs of a young man. But there was no one like that at the start of my career. We have to support the kids because you can't just put them on the court and expect them to shine. That's not how it works. You have to have a support system, in short. I feel we're already doing a great job, by the way. He listens to everything we say and shows a lot of competitiveness in training. I'm excited about this kid. I came to the NBA with a lot of pressure, but no support. The team needed to win, so the coach didn't have any patience with me. And, of course, the rookies need that. None of our coaches, for example, was a former point guard and was in a position to help me. I wasn't comfortable. My career could have been very different with more support".
Injury Report: Trail Blazers
The Trail Blazers won't be able to use the injured Anfernee Simons, Ish Wainright and Robert Williams, as well as having Deandre Ayton and Justin Minaya listed as questionable.
Injury Report: Pacers
The Pacers won't have any certain absentees for the match, but Aaron Nesmith is listed as questionable and could miss out.
Western Conference
The Trail Blazers are in 13th place in the Western Conference with four wins and 11 losses, above the Grizzlies, who have three wins and 12 losses, and the Spurs, with three wins and 13 losses. The team is also below the Jazz, with five wins and 11 losses, the Clippers, with seven wins and eight losses, and the Warriors, with eight wins and nine losses.
Eastern Conference
In the Eastern Conference, the Pacers are in sixth place with nine wins and six losses, tied with the Knicks, below the Magic, Bucks and 76ers, who all have 11 wins and five losses, as well as the conference leaders, the Celtics, who have 12 wins and four losses. The Pacers are also above the Heat, with 10 wins and seven losses, the Hawks, with eight wins and seven losses, and the Cavaliers and Raptors, both with eight wins and eight losses.
Last Matches: Trail Blazers
The Portland Trail Blazers, on the other hand, come into the match with one win and three losses. On Saturday (18), they lost 107-95 to the Lakers. Now on Sunday (19), by 134 to 91, the defeat came to the Thunder. On Tuesday (21), by 120-107, the defeat came against the Suns and on Thursday (23), by 121-105, the victory came against the Jazz.
Last Matches: Pacers
The Indiana Pacers come into the match with three wins and two losses in their last games. On Tuesday (14), they won 132-126 against the 76ers. On Sunday (19), they lost 128-116 to the Magic. On Tuesday (21), a 157-152 win over the Hawks. On Wednesday (22), they lost 132-131 to the Raptors and on Friday (24), they beat the Pistons 136-113.
