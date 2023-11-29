Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA in-Season Tournament Match

ADVERTISEMENT
NBA in-Season!
And what is the NBA in-Season Tournament? The tournament created for the 2023-24 season takes place between November 3rd and December 9th. The tournament is divided into six intra-conference groups. The games will take place on Tuesdays and Fridays during the two months, with one team from each group advancing to a semi-final and then a final, played in Las Vegas. Last but not least, the games will count as the regular season, with the exception of the final.
Injury Report: Rockets
The Rockets, for their part, will be without the injured Victor Oladipo and Amen Thompson, while listing Tari Eason, Jae'Sean Tate, Dillon Brooks and Fred VanVleet as questionable.
Injury Report: Mavericks
The Mavericks will be without injured Maxi Kleber and Dereck Lively, who is listed as questionable.
Western Conference: Rockets
The Rockets are in seventh place in the same Western Conference, with eight wins and six losses, just behind the Kings, and above the Lakers, who have 10 wins and eight losses, the Pelicans, with nine wins and eight losses, the Warriors, with eight wins and nine losses and the Clippers, who have seven wins and eight losses.
Western Conference: Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks are in fifth place in the Western Conference, with 10 wins and six losses, below the Nuggets and Suns, both with 11 wins and six losses, as well as the Thunder, with 11 wins and five losses, and the Conference leaders, the Timberwolves, with 12 wins and four losses, also above the Kings, who have nine wins and six losses.
Last Matches: Rockets
The Houston Rockets, on the other hand, come into the match with two wins and three losses. On Saturday (18), they lost 106-100 to the Clippers. On Sunday (19), another defeat, now to the Lakers, 105-104. On Tuesday (21), the defeat came against the Warriors, 121-116. Then on Wednesday (22), 111-91, the win came against the Grizzlies. To close the sequence, on Friday (24), by 105 to 86, the victory came over the Nuggets.
Last Matches: Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks come into the match with two wins and three losses. On Wednesday (15), 130-117, they beat the Wizards. On Saturday (18), by 132-125, the defeat came against the Bucks. On Sunday (19), another defeat, now by 129-113 to the Kings. A 104-101 win over the Lakers on Thursday (23) and, finally, a 107-88 defeat to the Clippers on Sunday (26).
