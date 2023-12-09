Dallas Mavericks vs Portland Trail Blazers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Billups!
Chauncey Billups, coach of the Trail Blazers, spoke about Scoot Henderson: "I'm going to be for Scoot what I needed when I was his age. I needed someone, first and foremost, who knew what I was going through. Someone who could help me learn about the game. Someone who knew how to be patient and, above all, understand the ups and downs of a young man. But there was no one like that at the start of my career. We have to support the kids because you can't just put them on the court and expect them to shine. That's not how it works. You have to have a support system, in short. I feel we're already doing a great job, by the way. He listens to everything we say and shows a lot of competitiveness in training. I'm excited about this kid. I came to the NBA with a lot of pressure, but no support. The team needed to win, so the coach didn't have any patience with me. And, of course, the rookies need that. None of our coaches, for example, were former point guards and were in a position to help me. I wasn't comfortable. My career could have been very different with more support".
Injury Report: Trail Blazers
The Trail Blazers will be without the injured Robert William, Ish Wainright and Jerami Grant, as well as Michael Brogdon and Deandre Ayton, both listed as questionable.
Western Conference: Trail Blazers
In the same Western Conference, the Trail Blazers are in 14th place, with six wins and 14 losses, tied with the Grizzlies, as well as above the Spurs, with three wins and 17 losses, and below the Jazz, with seven wins and 14 losses, the Warriors, with 10 wins and 11 losses, and the Rockets, with nine wins and nine losses.
Western Conference: Mavericks
In the Western Conference, with 12 wins and eight losses, the Mavericks are in fourth place, below the Nuggets, who have 14 wins and eight losses, the Thunder, with 13 wins and seven losses, and the leaders Timberwolves, with 16 wins and four losses, as well as above the Lakers, who have 13 wins and nine losses, the Kings, who have 11 wins and eight losses, and the Suns, with 12 wins and nine losses.
Last Matches: Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks come into this game with two wins and three losses. On Sunday (26), they lost 107-88 to the Clippers. On Tuesday (28), 121-115, the win came against the Rockets. On Friday (01), by 108 to 94, the defeat came against the Grizzlies. On Saturday (2), by 126-120, the defeat came against the Thunder and, on Wednesday (6), against the Jazz, the victory was by 147-97.
Last Matches: Trail Blazers
The Portland Trail Blazers come into the match with two wins and three losses. On Sunday (26), by 108-102, the defeat came against the Bucks. On Monday (27), by 114-110, they beat the Pacers. On Thursday (30), 103-95, the win came against the Cavaliers. On Saturday (2), going to overtime, the defeat came against the Jazz, 118-113, and on Thursday (7), 110-106, the defeat came against the Warriors.
