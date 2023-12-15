Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks live stream
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks live, as well as the latest information from the American Airlines Center. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks online and live
The game will be televised on ESPN.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Mavericks player
Luka Doncic, guard. Currently, one of the best players in the NBA with only 24 years old, his arrival to the NBA has been one of the great successes of the Mavericks, as it put them on the competitive map, this player has a special style and facing him is always very exhausting, with him the franchise can dream of a title, his numbers this season are: 30.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.1 assists.
Watch out for this Timberwolves player
Anthony Edwards, shooting guard. The leader of the Western conference is Timberwolves, the team is having a great performance and it is no coincidence, this is due to players like Edwards, this player is going through a great moment and is giving the team opportunities, currently his numbers are: 24.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists.
ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED? pic.twitter.com/TDVIfXxfeE— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) December 7, 2023
Mavericks All-Star Team
Williams, Jones, Lively, Irving, Doncic.
Timberwolves All-Star Team
Brown Jr, Gobert, Towns, Conley, Alexander.
Background
The previous season Timberwolves and Mavericks played a 4-game series, in the beginning of this Timberwolves took the victory, but in the following duels Mavericks added the victories, to close the series Minnesota managed to recover and evened the series, at the end of the season Timberwolves qualified for the Playoffs and Mavericks did not enter the Play-In.
Mavericks on a roll as they look for first place
Dallas Mavericks, has been looking for the NBA title for several seasons, their seasons have been good, but at the end of this one they are not the great team they seem to be, the previous season they had a big debacle and ended without Play-In option, now Dallas has been reinforced and has the responsibility to qualify at least in the Playoffs, Mavericks for this season is having good numbers and is in the fight for the first places, with a record of 15-8, they are in the third position, they also maintain a streak of 4 consecutive victories, the last game against Lakers was very demanding, but they managed to get the victory, that kind of victories is what gives energy to the team to continue accumulating wins.
Timberwolves want to continue leading the West
Minnesota Timberwolves is surprising the West after leading it, a team that has been constantly qualifying to Playoffs in the last two seasons, now wants to make the leap of quality and stay with the first position, although now it is too early to predict if they will manage to stay for the whole season, so far they have done very well, a story like what they are putting together this team, They are one of those that fans like, but we must not forget that there is still a lot of season left and many changes can come, although it is always better to evolve from the first places, this team has the potential to beat whoever is in front of them, their current record is 17-5, but they recently lost to Pelicans, a defeat that does not jeopardize their place for now.
The best of the West meets the best of the West
In the NBA there are no coincidences, every move a team makes is more than studied, although having a competitive team may take time, you can visualize a team with enough character to overcome season after season, in the West conference where the last champions have emerged, there are teams that are being forged to seek the title, although the favorites are not here, it is in this conference where they usually take the titles, the duel between Timberwolves and Mavericks, will be one of the best so far this season.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks live stream, corresponding to the NBA 2023 regular season. The game will take place at the American Airlines Center at 8:30 PM ET.