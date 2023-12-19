Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
NUGGETS!
MAVS NUMBERS!
The Dallas team's performance in the current NBA season stands out in several statistical aspects. Offensively, they rank 5th in points per game, recording an average of 120 points. However, defensively, they are in 23rd place in rebounds per game, with 42.2. The field goal percentage places Dallas in 13th place, with 47.4%, while they face challenges in free throws, ranking 25th with 76%. Three-point shooting performance is solid, ranking 12th at 37.2%. In team statistics, they rank 16th in assists per game (25.7) and 3rd in turnovers per game (11.6), demonstrating remarkable efficiency in the assist/turnover ratio (3rd place, 2.2). However, they face difficulties in blocks per game (20th place, 4.6) and steals per game (27th place, 6.4). The defensive challenge and the need to improve in some specific aspects are evident in the Dallas team's overall performance.
MAVS LEADERS!
Luka Doncic leads the Dallas Mavericks in several statistics this season. Doncic stands out as the leading scorer, recording an impressive average of 32.7 points per game, followed by Kyrie Irving with 23.0 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. with 17.7 points. In rebounds, Doncic also leads, with an average of 8.3 per game, while Dereck Lively II and Maxi Kleber contribute 7.7 and 4.2 rebounds, respectively. Furthermore, Doncic is He is the leader in assists, distributing 9.1 assists per game, followed by Kyrie Irving. Defensively, Doncic leads in steals, registering 1.3 per game, and Dereck Lively II stands out in blocks, with an average of 1.6 per game and an impressive 73.4% shooting percentage. Efficient throwing performance is essential. led by Dereck Lively II, Dwight Powell and Dante Exum.
NUGGETS NUMBERS!
The performance of the Denver team in the current NBA season reveals an outstanding position in several statistical aspects. In points per game, Denver is second to none. in 25º place, recording an average of 110 points. In terms of rebounds per game, they rank 21st in terms of rebounds per game. position, with an average of 42.9. Surprisingly, Denver stands out in terms of field goal percentage, ranking 3rd in the world. position with 48.9%. However, they present a significant challenge in free throw percentage, ranking 30th in terms of free throw percentage. place, with 71.9%. In terms of assists per game, Denver stands out in 4th place. place, with an average of 28.6, while they lead in turnovers per game, being the team with the lowest average (11.3). The excellent performance in the assistance/turnover ratio (1st place, 2.5) highlights the team's efficiency. In blocks per game, they are 16th in blocks. position (5.1), and in steals per game, they rank 22nd in the world. position, recording 6.9 thefts. The panorama highlights a team with strong performance in several aspects, although they face notable challenges in free throws.
NUGGETS LEADERS!
Nikola Jokic leads the team in several statistical categories during the season. The Denver Nuggets score is is led by Jokic, averaging an impressive 27.2 points per game, followed by Jamal Murray with 18.3 points and Michael Porter Jr. with 16.7 points. In terms of rebounding, Jokic dominates with 12.7 rebounds per game, while Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon contribute 7.9 and 7.1 rebounds, respectively. Jokic also shows off his playmaking abilities, leading in assists with 9.4 per game, supported by Murray and Reggie Jackson. Defensively, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope leads in steals with 1.4 per game, and Jokic stands out in blocks with 0.8 per game. Efficient shooters include Jay Huff with an impressive 100% shooting percentage, along with DeAndre Jordan and Justin Holiday making significant contributions.
HOW DO THE MAVS ARRIVE?
In the Southwest Conference, the Dallas team leads with a 16-9 record, maintaining a solid .640 winning percentage. Houston and New Orleans are tied with 13 wins each, but Houston has the edge with a .591 winning percentage while New Orleans follows closely behind at .577. Memphis occupies fourth place with 6 wins and 18 losses, 9.5 games away from the lead. San Antonio is in last place, struggling with just 4 wins in 20 games and a .167 winning percentage. The competition in the Southwest Conference stands out for the fierce competition at the top and the struggles of teams in the middle and bottom of the table.
HOW DO THE NUGGETS ARRIVE?
In the NBA's Western Conference, the Minnesota team leads with an impressive record of 19 wins and 5 losses, maintaining a solid winning percentage of 79.2%. Oklahoma City remains in second place, with 16 wins and 8 losses, 3 games away from the leader. Denver is third with 17 wins and 10 losses, 3.5 games behind Minnesota. The Utah Jazz occupies fourth place, with a less consistent performance, recording 9 wins and 17 losses, 11 games away from the lead. Finally, the Portland Trail Blazers are in fifth place, with just 6 wins and 18 losses, facing a difference of 13 games for the conference leader.
The game will be played at Ball Arena
The Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks game will be played at Ball Arena, with a capacity at 20.454 people.
