Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves: LIVE Stream and Score Updates in NBA (0-0)
Image: Timberwolves (Twitter)

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
7:34 PMa minute ago

Statistics

The last five games of both teams in the regular season.

7:28 PM7 minutes ago

Mavericks Warm-Up

The Dallas squad took to the court for pre-competition work prior to the start of the game.

 

7:26 PM9 minutes ago

Timberwolves Warm-Up

The Minnesota team is already on the court doing warm-up exercises.

 

7:19 PM16 minutes ago

Dallas arrives at the Target Center

Jason Kidd's squad is already in Minnesota for this afternoon's game.

 

7:17 PM19 minutes ago

Minnesota's arrival at the Target Center

 

The home team has arrived at the Target Center.

 

 

7:12 PM24 minutes ago

Welcome!

We are ready to bring you the Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves game. The Mavs are looking to shake off the shock of yesterday's loss to the Cavaliers, while the Timberwolves don't want to let go of the first place in the NBA Western Conference.
7:00 PM36 minutes ago

Tune in here Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves live game, as well as the latest information from the Target Center. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
6:55 PM41 minutes ago

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves game will not be broadcast live on TV.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

6:50 PMan hour ago

What time is the Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves of December 28th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 2:00 AM (December 29) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass

6:45 PMan hour ago

History - Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves

These two teams have met 136 times. The statistics favor the Dallas Mavericks who have emerged victorious on 79 occasions, while the Minnesota Timberwolves have been victorious on 57 occasions.

In regular season

In regular seasons, these two teams have met 133 times. The statistics favor the Dallas Mavericks, who have been victorious 76 times, while the Minnesota Timberwolves have been victorious 57 times.

6:40 PMan hour ago

Key player - Minnesota Timberwolves

In Minnesota Timberwolves, the presence of Anthony Edwards stands out. The 22-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against Oklahoma City Thunder. He has averaged 25.2 points per game in 26 games played, where he has an average of 34.3 minutes played per game.
6:35 PMan hour ago

Key player - Dallas Mavericks

In Dallas Mavericks, the presence of Luka Doncic stands out. The 24-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against Cleveland Cavaliers. In the season he has an average of 33.7 points per game, achieved in 29 games played, where he has an average of 37 minutes played per game.
6:30 PMan hour ago

Last starting five - Minnesota Timberwolves

3- Jaden McDaniels

5- Anthony Edwards

10- Mike Conley Jr.

27- Rudy Gobert

32- Karl Anthony Edwars

6:25 PMan hour ago

Last Starting Five - Dallas Mavericks

0- Dante Exum

2- Dereck Lively II

10- Tim Hardaway Jr.

55- Derrick Jones

77- Luka Doncic

6:20 PMan hour ago

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves are coming off a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, in one of the most attractive games of the season due to the current form of both teams. Despite the loss, they have won seven of their last ten games and have maintained their good performance so far in the regular season.

Currently, they are first in the Western Conference with a percentage of .759, thanks to the 22 victories obtained in 29 games played.

6:15 PMan hour ago

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks come from losing at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers in a very complex game and cut a small positive streak they were having. In the last 10 games, they have had the same number of wins and losses, reaffirming that they have not yet found a regularity that allows them to be in better places, even though they are currently in the classification zone.

They are currently in the sixth position of the Western Conference with a percentage of .581, product of 18 wins and 13 losses.

6:10 PMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Target Center

The Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves game will be played at the Target Center, located in the city of Minneapolis, in the state of Minnesota, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 1990, has a capacity for 20,500 spectators.
6:05 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2023-24 Regular Season match: Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA