Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves: LIVE Stream and Score Updates in NBA (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Statistics
Mavericks Warm-Up
Thursday night hoops coming 🆙#MFFL pic.twitter.com/fmmojleOq9— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) December 29, 2023
Timberwolves Warm-Up
📍 H O M E pic.twitter.com/RpC3VkDnev— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) December 29, 2023
Dallas arrives at the Target Center
📍Minnesota #MFFL pic.twitter.com/wFEk3IceRQ— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) December 28, 2023
Minnesota's arrival at the Target Center
The home team has arrived at the Target Center.
look alive, it’s Æ5. 🔥— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) December 28, 2023
VOTE » https://t.co/Ofg3MF8R5q pic.twitter.com/ApF1AkBREh
Welcome!
Tune in here Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves Live Score!
How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is the Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves game for NBA?
Argentina: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 2:00 AM (December 29) on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 10:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
History - Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves
These two teams have met 136 times. The statistics favor the Dallas Mavericks who have emerged victorious on 79 occasions, while the Minnesota Timberwolves have been victorious on 57 occasions.
In regular season
In regular seasons, these two teams have met 133 times. The statistics favor the Dallas Mavericks, who have been victorious 76 times, while the Minnesota Timberwolves have been victorious 57 times.
Key player - Minnesota Timberwolves
Key player - Dallas Mavericks
Last starting five - Minnesota Timberwolves
5- Anthony Edwards
10- Mike Conley Jr.
27- Rudy Gobert
32- Karl Anthony Edwars
Last Starting Five - Dallas Mavericks
2- Dereck Lively II
10- Tim Hardaway Jr.
55- Derrick Jones
77- Luka Doncic
Minnesota Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves are coming off a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, in one of the most attractive games of the season due to the current form of both teams. Despite the loss, they have won seven of their last ten games and have maintained their good performance so far in the regular season.
Currently, they are first in the Western Conference with a percentage of .759, thanks to the 22 victories obtained in 29 games played.
Dallas Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks come from losing at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers in a very complex game and cut a small positive streak they were having. In the last 10 games, they have had the same number of wins and losses, reaffirming that they have not yet found a regularity that allows them to be in better places, even though they are currently in the classification zone.
They are currently in the sixth position of the Western Conference with a percentage of .581, product of 18 wins and 13 losses.