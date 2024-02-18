ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
8:31 PM7 minutes ago

The Skills Race is on!

These are the teams of the Skills Race:
  • Team Picks 1: (Victor Wembanyama, Paolo Banchero and Anthony Edwards).
  • Team Indiana Pacers: (Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner and Bennedict Mathurin).
  • Team All-Stars: (Trae Young, Scottie Barnes and Tyrese Maxey).
8:24 PM13 minutes ago

Welcome to the Night of Contests!

Greetings! My name is David Eduardo Mendoza Lezama and I will be your host for this NBA All Star Weekend Contest Night event, bringing you the best of this second day for VAVEL.
8:07 PM31 minutes ago

Some statistics of Curry - Lunesco

Curry has a 42.7% success rate in three-pointers throughout his career and 42.1% this season. The personal record in the three-point contest is 31 of 40 possible points.

 Lonescu on the other hand has a 37.7% career three-point shooting percentage and 44.8% last season. She holds the all-time record in the three-point contest scoring 37 of 40 possible points.

8:02 PM36 minutes ago

Curry - Lunesco shooting distance - shooting from different distances?

Initially it was planned to shoot as follows:

Golden State's player would shoot from the usual NBA three-point distance (22 feet away in the corners and 23 feet 9 inches at other spots) and an NBA ball.

The New York player would shoot from the usual WNBA distance (20 feet 6 inches) and with the WNBA ball.

However, Lunesco requested to shoot from the same distance as Curry, so the two will be on equal footing.

7:57 PM41 minutes ago

Format of the Curry-Lunesco Challenge

There will be four baskets with four common score balls and one special (double score), and another special basket in which the five balls will have double score and the players will be able to choose their location and there will be two long distance shots worth three points.
7:52 PMan hour ago

Skills Career Competency Format

You will compete in three rounds, scoring through "Challenge Points" acquired by winning the rounds. The team with the most points is the champion.
  • Round 1: Team Time Trials. Each player will complete a round with five skills in the following order:

o Chest pass to a moving target on the baseline.

o Dribble across the court through three moving posts.

o Short throw in the paint.

o Three-pointer from the corner against an automated defender.

o Dribble to the opposing hoop and score a layup.

100 Challenge Points will be awarded to the winner for the fastest time.

  • Round 2: Team Pass. All team players will participate together, where they will have 30 seconds to complete passes on three moving targets that will vary in size and distance, with at least one pass being completed on each target and a player may not make consecutive passes on the same target.  The team with the most points (2, 4 and 6 each target variably) will win and receive 100 Challenge Points.

 

  • Third round: Team Throwing. The three players of the same team will compete at the same time with a single ball having 60 seconds to throw from five different places on the field ranging from 3 meters to 9.1 meters. The same throw cannot be repeated consecutively. Shots scored will have a value ranging from 1 to 5 points and the winner of the round will receive 200 Challenge Points.
  • The winner will be the champion and to break the tie, shots will be taken from midfield, where the two finalist teams will choose a player to try to score and win the contest.
7:47 PMan hour ago

Slam Dunk

The traditional Diving Tournament is the moment when spectacular flights take place, astounding the whole world, with four participants on this occasion:

Jaylen Brown - Boston Celtics.

Mac McClung - Osceola Magic, G League.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. - Miami Heat.

Jacob Toppin - New York Knicks.

7:42 PMan hour ago

Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina Lonescu

This tournament could easily be this Saturday's highlight featuring Stephen Curry, who can already be considered the best three-point shooter in NBA history, while Sabrina Lonescu is slowly establishing herself as one of the best three-point shooters the WNBA has to offer despite her young career with a promising future. The female star challenged the veteran on social network X on July 15 after breaking her record with 27 points in the WNBA All-Star three-point contest.
7:37 PMan hour ago

Three-Point Shootout

The second Saturday event and one of the most anticipated by fans is the Three-Point Shootout Contest, where some of the best shooters in the league will be on display. The list of all participants is as follows:

Damian Lillard - Milwaukee Bucks (Defending champion of this competition).

Jalen Brunson - New York Knicks.

Tyrese Haliburton - Indiana Pacers.

Malik Beasley - Milwaukee Bucks.

Lauri Markkanen - Utah Jazz.

Tyrese Maxey - Philadelphia 76ers.

Donovan Mitchell - Cleveland Cavaliers.

Karl-Anthony Towns - Minnesota Timberwolves.

Trae Young - Atlanta Hawks.

7:32 PMan hour ago

Skills Challenge

The Skills Competition will kick off the NBA All-Star Weekend 2024 Saturday with a revamped edition featuring a team competition, which will consist of three teams participating in a four-round tournament, where shooting, dribbling and passing skills will be put to the test.

Its participants will be:

Victor Wembanyama, Anthony Edwards and Paolo Banchero.

Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner and Bennedict Mathurin.

Scottie Barnes, Tyrese Maxey and Trae Young.

7:27 PMan hour ago

Schedule and where to watch internationally

TV Channels:
  • United States: TNT / 20:00
  • Mexico: ESPN / 19:00
  • Argentina: ESPN / 22:00
  • Spain: Deportes on M+ / 2:00 (Sunday)

Online streaming:

  • United States: Sling TV, NBA League Pass /20:00
  • Mexico: Star+ NBA League Pass/ 19:00
  • Argentina: Star+ NBA League Pass / 22:00
  • Spain: Movistar Plus+ / 2:00 (Sunday)

For the rest of Latin America, it will also be broadcast on ESPN and Star+.

7:22 PMan hour ago

The ALL-STAR WEEKEND is just getting started!

After having experienced the Rising Stars, it's time to give way to the Contest night, which will feature the Skills Challenge, the Three-Point Shootout Contest, the Stephen Curry vs Sabrina Lonescu three-point challenge and the Slam Dunk Contest that will be the culmination of the Saturday event.
7:17 PMan hour ago

Welcome!

Hello everyone! Welcome to the live webcast of the NBA All Star Weekend 2024 contest night that will take place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, at 8:00 PM (EST).
