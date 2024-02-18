ADVERTISEMENT
The Skills Race is on!
- Team Picks 1: (Victor Wembanyama, Paolo Banchero and Anthony Edwards).
- Team Indiana Pacers: (Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner and Bennedict Mathurin).
- Team All-Stars: (Trae Young, Scottie Barnes and Tyrese Maxey).
Welcome to the Night of Contests!
Some statistics of Curry - Lunesco
Lonescu on the other hand has a 37.7% career three-point shooting percentage and 44.8% last season. She holds the all-time record in the three-point contest scoring 37 of 40 possible points.
"I hope you enjoy the show."— NBA (@NBA) February 17, 2024
Two of the world's greatest shooters... STEPHEN vs. SABRINA 3-point challenge is tonight!#StateFarmSaturday: 8pm/et on TNT pic.twitter.com/TLbqakEG06
Curry - Lunesco shooting distance - shooting from different distances?
Golden State's player would shoot from the usual NBA three-point distance (22 feet away in the corners and 23 feet 9 inches at other spots) and an NBA ball.
The New York player would shoot from the usual WNBA distance (20 feet 6 inches) and with the WNBA ball.
However, Lunesco requested to shoot from the same distance as Curry, so the two will be on equal footing.
Format of the Curry-Lunesco Challenge
Skills Career Competency Format
- Round 1: Team Time Trials. Each player will complete a round with five skills in the following order:
o Chest pass to a moving target on the baseline.
o Dribble across the court through three moving posts.
o Short throw in the paint.
o Three-pointer from the corner against an automated defender.
o Dribble to the opposing hoop and score a layup.
100 Challenge Points will be awarded to the winner for the fastest time.
- Round 2: Team Pass. All team players will participate together, where they will have 30 seconds to complete passes on three moving targets that will vary in size and distance, with at least one pass being completed on each target and a player may not make consecutive passes on the same target. The team with the most points (2, 4 and 6 each target variably) will win and receive 100 Challenge Points.
- Third round: Team Throwing. The three players of the same team will compete at the same time with a single ball having 60 seconds to throw from five different places on the field ranging from 3 meters to 9.1 meters. The same throw cannot be repeated consecutively. Shots scored will have a value ranging from 1 to 5 points and the winner of the round will receive 200 Challenge Points.
- The winner will be the champion and to break the tie, shots will be taken from midfield, where the two finalist teams will choose a player to try to score and win the contest.
Slam Dunk
Jaylen Brown - Boston Celtics.
Mac McClung - Osceola Magic, G League.
Jaime Jaquez Jr. - Miami Heat.
Jacob Toppin - New York Knicks.
Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina Lonescu
Shoot out??😂 @StephenCurry30— Sabrina Ionescu (@sabrina_i20) July 15, 2023
Three-Point Shootout
Damian Lillard - Milwaukee Bucks (Defending champion of this competition).
Jalen Brunson - New York Knicks.
Tyrese Haliburton - Indiana Pacers.
Malik Beasley - Milwaukee Bucks.
Lauri Markkanen - Utah Jazz.
Tyrese Maxey - Philadelphia 76ers.
Donovan Mitchell - Cleveland Cavaliers.
Karl-Anthony Towns - Minnesota Timberwolves.
Trae Young - Atlanta Hawks.
Skills Challenge
Its participants will be:
Victor Wembanyama, Anthony Edwards and Paolo Banchero.
Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner and Bennedict Mathurin.
Scottie Barnes, Tyrese Maxey and Trae Young.
Schedule and where to watch internationally
- United States: TNT / 20:00
- Mexico: ESPN / 19:00
- Argentina: ESPN / 22:00
- Spain: Deportes on M+ / 2:00 (Sunday)
Online streaming:
- United States: Sling TV, NBA League Pass /20:00
- Mexico: Star+ NBA League Pass/ 19:00
- Argentina: Star+ NBA League Pass / 22:00
- Spain: Movistar Plus+ / 2:00 (Sunday)
For the rest of Latin America, it will also be broadcast on ESPN and Star+.