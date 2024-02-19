ADVERTISEMENT

2:49 PM7 minutes ago

Tune in here West Team vs East Team Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the West Team vs East Team live game, as well as the latest information from the Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
2:48 PM7 minutes ago

How to watch West Team vs East Team Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game West Team vs East Team live on TV, your option is ESPN

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL is your best option!

2:48 PM8 minutes ago

What time is the West Team vs East Team game for NBA All-Star Game?

This is the start time of the game West Team vs East Team of February 18th, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:00 PM on Amazon Prime Video and NBA League Pass
Chile: 9:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Spain: 1:00 AM (February 19) on Movistar + and NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 8:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass

2:00 PMan hour ago

List of players called up

Here is the roaster that will be presented by both conferences, by the names, the Western Conference looks like the favorite and do you consider that there were absences?

It is worth mentioning that Bam Adebayo was announced by coach Doc Rivers as a replacement for Joel Embiid since he underwent surgery due to a meniscus injury in his knee.

1:55 PMan hour ago

Last MVP's

In this case, being an individual trophy if the list of the last 10 MVP's that this competition has had will be given, although the competition format has been different, which goes from 2014 to 2023:
  • 2023: Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)
  • 2022: Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)
  • 2021: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)
  • 2020: Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers)
  • 2019: Kevin Durant (Golden State)
  • 2018: LeBron James (Cleveland)
  • 2017: Anthony Davis (New Orleans)
  • 2016: Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City)
  • 2015: Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City)
  • 2014: Kyrie Irving (Cleveland)
1:50 PMan hour ago

Winners in previous editions

Due to the fact that from 2018 to 2023 this NBA All-Star Game was carried out with another format, we will only count the victories had in the last 10 editions under the traditional format, retaken for this year, thus giving that the Western Conference has a great advantage by winning in seven of the ten occasions and with Lebron, Curry and Durant at the head, probably gives ample chances to the Western Conference to repeat this.
1:45 PMan hour ago

Format

After almost six years, in which the NBA All-Star Game was played under the modality of combined duels led by two captains, the league has opted to return to the traditional Western Conference vs. Eastern Conference, where the league announced the 10 basketball players who will start as starters, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Lebron James were the players most voted by the public in each conference, as well as by their colleagues and the press. The selection system was based on 50% from the public, 25% from NBA peers and 25% from the specialized press.
1:40 PMan hour ago

Venue

The venue for NBA All Star Weekend 2024 is the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of the NBA's Indiana Pacers and the WNBA's Indiana Fever, with seating for 17,923 spectators if the event is a basketball event.
Gainbridge Fieldhouse | Photo: X @Pacers
Gainbridge Fieldhouse | Photo: X @Pacers
1:35 PMan hour ago

Schedule and where to watch internationally

If you missed the previous events, don't worry, here we leave you where to tune in to the content, plus VAVEL will have the LIVE, so you don't miss the most important of the game.

TV Channels:

United States: TNT / 20:00

Mexico: ESPN / 19:00

Argentina: ESPN / 22:00

Spain: Deportes por M+ / 2:00 (Monday)

Online streaming:

United States: Sling TV, NBA League Pass /20:00

Mexico: Star+ NBA League Pass/ 19:00

Argentina: Star+ NBA League Pass / 22:00

Spain: Movistar Plus+ / 2:00 (Monday)

For the rest of Latin America, it will also be broadcast on ESPN and Star+.

1:30 PMan hour ago

Contest Night Results

This night did not disappoint the audience either, as all categories delivered, especially the challenge between Stephen Curry and Sabrina Lonescu. The winners of each contest were:

Skills Race: Team Indiana Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner and Bennedict Mathurin.

Three-point shooting contest: Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks (two-time champion).

Curry - Lonescu three-point challenge: Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors.

Slam Dunk: Mac McClung, Osceola Magic-G League (Bicchampionship).

1:25 PM2 hours ago

Rising Stars Results

The future of the NBA kicked off this event on Friday, putting on a very good show giving the spectator a glimpse of the present and future of the league, where Team Jalen was crowned champion of the mini tournament.
1:20 PM2 hours ago

The All-Star Game is finally here!

The All-Star Weekend is coming to an end, but that does not mean that it is losing relevance and the main dish of the event arrives precisely this Sunday to face the best stars of the East and West conference, in order to see which conference is the dominant one. In addition, the Rising Stars and the Contests night have left a very good taste, so we will briefly review the results of the previous two days.
1:15 PM2 hours ago

Welcome!

Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the NBA All-Star Game corresponding to NBA All Star Weekend 2024 that will take place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, at 8 PM (ET).
