If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass
What time is the West Team vs East Team game for NBA All-Star Game?
Argentina: 9:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:00 PM on Amazon Prime Video and NBA League Pass
Chile: 9:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Spain: 1:00 AM (February 19) on Movistar + and NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 8:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8:00 PM on ESPN, Star + and NBA League Pass
List of players called up
It is worth mentioning that Bam Adebayo was announced by coach Doc Rivers as a replacement for Joel Embiid since he underwent surgery due to a meniscus injury in his knee.
¡Este es el roster para el #NBAAllStar 2024! 🤩— NBA MÉXICO (@NBAMEX) February 2, 2024
¿Qué Conferencia se llevará esta edición? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/IxGDITtpLX
Last MVP's
- 2023: Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)
- 2022: Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)
- 2021: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)
- 2020: Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers)
- 2019: Kevin Durant (Golden State)
- 2018: LeBron James (Cleveland)
- 2017: Anthony Davis (New Orleans)
- 2016: Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City)
- 2015: Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City)
- 2014: Kyrie Irving (Cleveland)
Winners in previous editions
Format
Venue
Schedule and where to watch internationally
Contest Night Results
Skills Race: Team Indiana Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner and Bennedict Mathurin.
Three-point shooting contest: Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks (two-time champion).
Curry - Lonescu three-point challenge: Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors.
Slam Dunk: Mac McClung, Osceola Magic-G League (Bicchampionship).
Stephen Curry (29 points) edges out Sabrina Ionescu (26 points) in the first-ever NBA vs. WNBA 3-point challenge! pic.twitter.com/5vuLaf5Wm1— NBA (@NBA) February 18, 2024
Rising Stars Results
Team Jalen wins #PaniniRisingStars behind tournament MVP and leading scorer Bennedict Mathurin! https://t.co/8OfwpaSvWE pic.twitter.com/uJmOhEIhVt— NBA (@NBA) February 17, 2024