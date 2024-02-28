ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Spurs vs Timberwolves live on TV, your options is: Bally Sports.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NBA League Pass app.
Gregg Popovich!
On the other side, Gregg Popovich praised LeBron James in the loss to the Lakers, as well as talking about Webanyama: "Look at his age, his physical condition and what he does on the court. LeBron James is a miracle. So when you look at that, it's clear that he's a miracle. I can't take some of the instincts out of his game. That's the most important thing I learned while coaching Manu. Sometimes you lock certain players into a system, but both he and Wimbanyama have transcended that. Ginobili taught me to shut up and let him play. He plays on the court in a way that I can't teach him. Part of that is down to his height and the way he uses his space. He's incredible, but he also likes to multipoint on the perimeter. He does that a lot. I'm lucky that he's so mature and has such a strong mentality. For a player like him, that's the most important thing. I'm not just talking about results, winning or losing, but the actions taken during the game and thinking on behalf of the team. In that sense, he reminds me of Tim and David. They were always more concerned with making things happen than with the end result. The process is important and he has his process. At the end of the day, he knows he can't skip those steps, and he's doing a good job."
Chris Finch!
Chris Finch, head coach of the Timberwolves, spoke after a loss to the Hornets, as well as praising the team's new players, who came from the draft: "It was a completely disgusting performance by the defense and immature basketball throughout the game (after the loss to the Hornets). We were completely disrespectful to the game, to ourselves, and we got exactly what we deserved. I think one thing these guys bring is complementary skills. We have a very explosive, dynamic core who like to score goals and we need guys who are tough, two-way players who can slot in, take on roles and be very effective in those roles. We think all these guys have that ability. I think they all complement each other in their abilities. We have a very explosive and dynamic core who like to score goals, and we need strong, two-way players who can fit in, take on roles and be very efficient in those roles. We think they all have that ability".
Injury Report!
The Timberwolves will only have Jaylen Clark out of the match through injury, while Rudy Gobert is listed as questionable. Charles Bassey and Marcus Morris Sr are out for the Spurs, both injured.
Western Conference: Spurs
The Spurs are also in the Western Conference, but at the other end of the table, in last place, with 11 wins and 47 losses. The team is behind the Trail Blazers, who have 15 wins and 41 losses, the Grizzlies, with 20 wins and 38 losses, the Rockers, with 25 wins and 32 losses, the Jazz, with 27 wins and 31 losses, the Warriors, who have 29 wins and 27 losses, and the Lakers, with 31 wins and 28 losses.
Western Conference: Timberwolves
The Timberwolves lead the Western Conference with 40 wins and 17 draws, tied with the Thunder. Below them are the Nuggets, with 39 wins and 19 losses, the Clippers, who have 37 wins and 19 losses, the Suns, who are tied with the Pelicans on 34 wins and 24 losses, and the Kings and Mavericks, also tied, but on 33 wins and 24 losses.
Last Matches: Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs come into the game on the back of four defeats and one win. The streak began with a 122-99 win over the Raptors on February 12. On Wednesday (14), they lost 116-93 to the Mavericks. On Friday (23), by 127-122, they lost to the Kings. On Saturday (24), by 123-118, the loss came to the Lakers and on Sunday (25), by 128-109, the loss came to the Jazz.
Last Matches: Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves have won four and lost one of their last games. On Tuesday (13), 121-100, they beat the Clippers. On Wednesday (14), by 121-109, they beat the Trail Blazers, as they did on Friday (16), but now by 128-91. On Friday (23), by 112-107, the defeat came against the Bucks. And on Saturday (24), by 101 to 86, the victory was over the Nets.
