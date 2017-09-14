Top 100 NBA Players: Akbari makes it right with his list

It's that time of the year where the rankings for NBA players are listed by sports media outlets and it's no different here at VAVEL USA. ESPN and Sports Illustrated recently listed their top 100 NBA players and it sure did cause a lot of stir with players in the league, media, and the NBA Twitter community. However, everyone has their own opinion and well.. what can go wrong? Here is my list of the top 100 players in the league.
Players Ranked 100-91
100. Terrence Ross - Magic
99. Jamal Murray - Nuggets
98. Kelly Olynyk - Heat
97. Rajon Rondo - Pelicans
96. Wesley Matthews - Mavericks
95. Robin Lopez - Bulls
94. Lance Stephenson - Pacers
93. Norman Powell - Raptors
92. Tyreke Evans - Grizzlies
91. Jordan Clarkson - Lakers
Players Ranked 90-81
90. James Johnson - Heat
89. Lou Williams - Clippers
88. D'Angelo Russell - Nets
87. Patrick Beverley - Clippers
86. Zach LaVine - Bulls
85. Julius Randle - Lakers
84. Jabari Parker - Bucks
83. Clint Capela - Rockets
82. Markieff Morris - Wizards
81. Greg Monroe - Bucks
Players Ranked 80-71
80. Nikola Vucevic - Magic
79. Nerlens Noel - Mavericks
78. Rodney Hood - Jazz
77. Wilson Chandler - Nuggets
76. Dennis Schroder - Hawks
75. Jeff Teague - Timberwolves
74. Reggie Jackson - Pistons
73. Victor Oladipo - Pacers
72. Derrick Favors - Jazz
71. Jonas Valanciunas - Raptors
Players Ranked 70-61
70. Dwight Howard - Hornets
69. Joel Embiid - 76ers
68. Dirk Nowitzki - Mavericks
67. Khris Middleton - Bucks
66. Trevor Ariza - Rockets
65. Jrue Holiday - Pelicans
64. Tobias Harris - Pistons
63. George Hill - Kings
62. Ricky Rubio - Jazz
61. Marcin Gortat - Wizards
Players Ranked 60-51
60. Jusuf Nurkic - Trail Blazers
59. J.J. Redick - 76ers
58. Eric Gordon - Rockets
57. Avery Bradley - Pistons
56. Tristan Thompson - Cavaliers
55. Steven Adams - Thunder
54. Serge Ibaka - Raptors
53. Nicolas Batum - Hornets
52. Andre Iguodala - Warriors
51. Dion Waiters - Heat
Players Ranked 50-41
50. Otto Porter Jr. - Wizards
49. Harrison Barnes - Mavericks
48. Dwyane Wade - Bulls
47. Jae Crowder - Cavaliers
46. Danilo Gallinari - Clippers
45. DeAndre Jordan- Clippers
44. Brook Lopez - Lakers
43. Goran Dragic - Heat
42. Myles Turner - Pacers
41. Al Horford - Celtics
Players Ranked 40-31
40. Devin Booker - Suns
39. Andre Drummond - Pistons
38. LaMarcus Aldridge - Spurs
37. Eric Bledsoe - Suns
36. C.J. McCollum - Trail Blazers
35. Kristaps Porzingis - Knicks
34. Isaiah Thomas - Cavaliers
33. Kevin Love - Cavaliers
32. Paul Millsap - Nuggets
31. Bradley Beal - Wizards
Players Ranked 30-21
30. Mike Conley - Grizzlies
29. Hassan Whiteside - Heat
28. Kemba Walker - Hornets
27. Kyle Lowry - Raptors
26. Nikola Jokic - Nuggets
25. Andrew Wiggins - Timberwolves
24. Marc Gasol - Grizzlies
23. Blake Griffin - Clippers
22. Klay Thompson - Warriors
21. Carmelo Anthony - Knicks
Players Ranked 20-11
20. DeMarcus Cousins - Pelicans
19. Gordon Hayward - Celtics
18. DeMar DeRozan - Raptors
17. Kyrie Irving - Celtics
16. Rudy Gobert - Jazz
15. Draymond Green - Warriors
14. Karl-Anthony Towns - Timberwolves
13. Damian Lillard - Trail Blazers
12. Jimmy Butler - Timberwolves
11. John Wall - Wizards
Players Ranked 10-1
10. Giannis Antetokounmpo - Bucks
9. Chris Paul - Rockets
8. Paul George - Thunder
7. Anthony Davis - Pelicans
6. Stephen Curry - Warriors
5. Russell Westbrook - Thunder
4. James Harden - Rockets
3. Kawhi Leonard - Spurs
2. Kevin Durant - Warriors
1. LeBron James - Cavaliers
There you have it. My top 100 NBA players for the 2017-18 season. The results of this season will determine whether each player should be ranked higher or lower.
Stay tuned on Oct. 17 when the NBA tips-off once more.