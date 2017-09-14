Top 100 NBA Players: Akbari makes it right with his list

LeBron James and Kevin Durant have been going at each other for quite some time and these rankings will continue their head-to-head battle. Photo: Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

It's that time of the year where the rankings for NBA players are listed by sports media outlets and it's no different here at VAVEL USA. ESPN and Sports Illustrated recently listed their top 100 NBA players and it sure did cause a lot of stir with players in the league, media, and the NBA Twitter community. However, everyone has their own opinion and well.. what can go wrong? Here is my list of the top 100 players in the league.

Players Ranked 100-91

100. Terrence Ross - Magic

99. Jamal Murray - Nuggets

98. Kelly Olynyk - Heat

97. Rajon Rondo - Pelicans

96. Wesley Matthews - Mavericks

95. Robin Lopez - Bulls

94. Lance Stephenson - Pacers

93. Norman Powell - Raptors

92. Tyreke Evans - Grizzlies

91. Jordan Clarkson - Lakers

Players Ranked 90-81

90. James Johnson - Heat

89. Lou Williams - Clippers

88. D'Angelo Russell - Nets

87. Patrick Beverley - Clippers

86. Zach LaVine - Bulls

85. Julius Randle - Lakers

84. Jabari Parker - Bucks

83. Clint Capela - Rockets

82. Markieff Morris - Wizards

81. Greg Monroe - Bucks

Will D'Angelo Russell bring ice to his veins to his new team in the Brooklyn Nets?

Photo: David Sherman/Getty Images

Players Ranked 80-71

80. Nikola Vucevic - Magic

79. Nerlens Noel - Mavericks

78. Rodney Hood - Jazz

77. Wilson Chandler - Nuggets

76. Dennis Schroder - Hawks

75. Jeff Teague - Timberwolves

74. Reggie Jackson - Pistons

73. Victor Oladipo - Pacers

72. Derrick Favors - Jazz

71. Jonas Valanciunas - Raptors

The Raptors need Jonas Valanciunas to have a breakout season as it's overdue.

Photo: Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Players Ranked 70-61

70. Dwight Howard - Hornets

69. Joel Embiid - 76ers

68. Dirk Nowitzki - Mavericks

67. Khris Middleton - Bucks

66. Trevor Ariza - Rockets

65. Jrue Holiday - Pelicans

64. Tobias Harris - Pistons

63. George Hill - Kings

62. Ricky Rubio - Jazz

61. Marcin Gortat - Wizards

Players Ranked 60-51

60. Jusuf Nurkic - Trail Blazers

59. J.J. Redick - 76ers

58. Eric Gordon - Rockets

57. Avery Bradley - Pistons

56. Tristan Thompson - Cavaliers

55. Steven Adams - Thunder

54. Serge Ibaka - Raptors

53. Nicolas Batum - Hornets

52. Andre Iguodala - Warriors

51. Dion Waiters - Heat

Players Ranked 50-41

50. Otto Porter Jr. - Wizards

49. Harrison Barnes - Mavericks

48. Dwyane Wade - Bulls

47. Jae Crowder - Cavaliers

46. Danilo Gallinari - Clippers

45. DeAndre Jordan- Clippers

44. Brook Lopez - Lakers

43. Goran Dragic - Heat

42. Myles Turner - Pacers

41. Al Horford - Celtics

Otto Porter signed a 4-year, $106M offer sheet from the Nets but the Wizards ended up matching it. We'll find out if he's really worth that much this season. Photo: David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Players Ranked 40-31

40. Devin Booker - Suns

39. Andre Drummond - Pistons

38. LaMarcus Aldridge - Spurs

37. Eric Bledsoe - Suns

36. C.J. McCollum - Trail Blazers

35. Kristaps Porzingis - Knicks

34. Isaiah Thomas - Cavaliers

33. Kevin Love - Cavaliers

32. Paul Millsap - Nuggets

31. Bradley Beal - Wizards

Kristaps 'The Unicorn' Porzingis has one task this season and that's to make the All-Star team.

Photo: David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Players Ranked 30-21

30. Mike Conley - Grizzlies

29. Hassan Whiteside - Heat

28. Kemba Walker - Hornets

27. Kyle Lowry - Raptors

26. Nikola Jokic - Nuggets

25. Andrew Wiggins - Timberwolves

24. Marc Gasol - Grizzlies

23. Blake Griffin - Clippers

22. Klay Thompson - Warriors

21. Carmelo Anthony - Knicks

Watch out... Andrew Wiggins with Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns will take the West by surprise.

Photo: Jim Mone/Associated Press

Players Ranked 20-11

20. DeMarcus Cousins - Pelicans

19. Gordon Hayward - Celtics

18. DeMar DeRozan - Raptors

17. Kyrie Irving - Celtics

16. Rudy Gobert - Jazz

15. Draymond Green - Warriors

14. Karl-Anthony Towns - Timberwolves

13. Damian Lillard - Trail Blazers

12. Jimmy Butler - Timberwolves

11. John Wall - Wizards

Players Ranked 10-1

10. Giannis Antetokounmpo - Bucks

9. Chris Paul - Rockets

8. Paul George - Thunder

7. Anthony Davis - Pelicans

6. Stephen Curry - Warriors

5. Russell Westbrook - Thunder

4. James Harden - Rockets

3. Kawhi Leonard - Spurs

2. Kevin Durant - Warriors

1. LeBron James - Cavaliers

This is LeBron's league until further notice. Photo: G Fiume/Getty Images

There you have it. My top 100 NBA players for the 2017-18 season. The results of this season will determine whether each player should be ranked higher or lower.

Stay tuned on Oct. 17 when the NBA tips-off once more.