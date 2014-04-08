Dorial Green-Beckham Is In Trouble Again

If you haven’t heard the news: Dorial Green-Beckham, the troubled Missouri emerging star WR, is in trouble again with another off the field incident and has been suspended indefinitely. The details are still rather hazy, but it appears that DGB was involved in an argument or a fight at an off-campus apartment with a woman. Multiple teammates of his at the scene of the “incident” were asking witnesses not to call the cops (which appears to have failed). All the local cops will say is that “he’s a part of an ongoing investigation.” What this tells us is that someone has filed a complaint against him and the investigators are trying to find if they have enough evidence for a conclusion. However, this incident on the heels of Green-Beckham being in an SUV with a bevy of drug dealers (alleged drug dealers) has brought Missouri to a crossroads when it comes to their talented, yet troubled wide receiver. Let’s look at the case for Missouri to keep their talent and the case for Missouri to tell him to find another school.

First up: Why should Gary Pinkel try to salvage another year from Green-Beckham.

Pinkel had a great season with Missouri last season. He recovered their team from a horrible 2012 season and won the SEC East over South Carolina thanks to a vet team that could recover from losing their starting QB midway through the season, but a lot of that talent has moved on to the NFL including two of their three leading receivers. They have a 4 star recruit at WR coming in this fall (Nate Brown) but depending on him to step up would be asking way too much of him. Their offense will have struggles if Green-Beckham isn’t there for Maty Mauk to throw to unless they want to completely change their offense. And with a roster depleted on both sides of the ball due to graduations, stripping out your most talented players doesn’t sound like the best idea. However, they have the ability to give Green-Beckham a long suspension to forestall a worse punishment if he’s arrested. Their first four opponents are South Dakota State, Toledo, UCF and Indiana. However, by the time that they face South Carolina in late September, Green-Beckham can be back on the field and carrying the passing attack.

Why should Missouri cut ties with Green-Beckham?

This is the potential third strike on him. He has two previous run-ins with the laws, both pot related. If this is a domestic violence related incident, then it’s hard to see how Pinkel can tolerate him on the team without undermining his entire credibility in regards to discipline on the team. And looking at Green-Beckham’s stats, his production shouldn’t be that hard to find elsewhere. Last season, he had 59 catches for 883 yards and 12 TDs. The TD number jumps out the most, but its skewed. Nine of his 12 touchdowns came against Toledo, Indiana, Arkansas State, Tennessee and Kentucky (four against Kentucky). He did show up very well in the final two regular season games (the final game against Texas A&M and the SEC title game), but he disappeared again in his bowl game. It is very possible that he takes that big leap to superstar status, but he’s still largely a prospect growing into expectations. Dumping Green-Beckham would sting for sure, and the fans would be clamoring for immediate success or they would never forgive Pinkel for making the move. In this author’s opinion, the solution would be to change up the offense and lean on a good RB corps and Mauk’s rushing ability.

Let’s not kid ourselves: Pinkel is too desperate for wins to dump Dorial Green-Beckham. Unless he’s indicted on a felony charge, Pinkel will just do what Mark Richt does every summer: suspend them for meaningless games and hope that their troubled players stop the nonsense. This is, unless a WR emerges in spring ball and summer practices that could theoretically replace him. Until then, Pinkel will just pray that he can make it through one more season of Green-Beckham without having to consult the school attorneys about potential jail time

EDIT: Green-Beckham will not be charged, but there is more detail to the allegations. He, allegeldy assaulted his girlfriend at an off campus apartment. Then texted her begging her not to prosecute(which she has done). The police believe that he pushed her down a flight of stairs after forcing his way into her apartment. He sounds like a class act.