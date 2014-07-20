2014 College Football Preview: UTEP Miners

Mike Price coached UTEP from 2004 through 2012. Price went 8-4 in his first two season, but ended up finishing his UTEP coaching career with seven straight losing seasons. Sean Kugler came in for the 2013 season and found he has a long rebuilding process ahead of him. Prior to his start at UTEP, Kugler did not have any head coaching experience. He has spent time in the NFL with the Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills, and most recently, the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kugler played college football here at UTEP from 1984 through 1988 as an offensive linemen.

2013 UTEP Miners Season

The first game under new coach Sean Kugler was a heart-breaking 42-35 overtime loss to New Mexico. They rebounded to post a three touchdown victory over rival New Mexico State in game two (42-21). Things went downhill after that as they lost their seven games. They beat Florida International to get their second win, but finished with two losses to end the season. The schedule was unkind last year to UTEP. The Miners had five of their last six games on the road and they lost all of them. The entire 2013 schedule for UTEP is below.

Offense

UTEP was inconsistent on offense in 2013. They scored at least 30 points in five games, but failed to score more than 13 points in five others. They do return eight starters in 2014. Part of the problem stemmed from the quarterback carousel that was present. Jameill Showers started the year at quarterback, but an injury forced Blaire Sullivan to start. Sullivan's poor showing versus Texas A&M led to Mack Leftwich taking over for the last four games. Showers ended up with 1,263 yards, 11 touchdowns, and four interceptions in 2013. Leftwich ended the year with 458 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. Showers looks like he will be the quarterback in 2014 and he should put up better numbers this year.

Aiding the quarterback will be on of the best running back duo's in Conference USA in Aaron Jones and Nathan Jeffery. Jones had injury problems throughout 2013, but managed to rush for 811 yards and four touchdowns. He missed the final three games due to a rib injury. Jeffery also had injury problems, but he ran for 532 yards and five touchdowns on the season. If this group can avoid the injury bug, they will be excellent in 2014.

One area that needs to improve on offense is the wide receiver group. Their top receiver, Jordan Leslie, is gone after he caught 44 passes for 612 yards and seven touchdowns. They do return the number two and three receivers with Ian Hamilton and Eric Tomlinson, respectively. Hamilton caught 25 passes for 354 yards and a touchdown. Tomlinson, who is a tight end, had 30 receptions for 304 yards and one touchdown. Both guys will need to step up into leading roles while getting help from some of the new players.

Offensive line should be one of the strengths for UTEP. They have three returning starters, but head coach Sean Kugler's specialty is working with the offensive line. A change to note is that Paulo Melendez has moved from center to right guard. Melendez started all 12 games in 2013 at center, but moves to the right as Eric Lee will take over the center position. Kyle Brown will move to right tackle after spending all of 2013 at right guard. The offensive line has different positions in 2014, but it should not be too much of a problem.

Defense

The defense was a trouble spot for UTEP in 2013. They allowed an average of 39.3 points and 468 yards per game. They return seven starters this year as they play the 4-2-5 defensive scheme. The defensive line has to replace three starters, but the unit last year allowed an average of 248 rushing yards per game. Roy Robertson-Harris will lockdown one of the end spots. He recorded 34 tackles with 3.5 sacks in 2013. He will need to be the leader on an inexperienced unit.

Only one of the two linebackers is returning this year. That is Anthony Puente who recorded 60 tackles in 2013, which was good enough for third most on the team. Trey Brown is projected as the starter at the weak side linebacker spot. Brown has played in 21 games over the last two season, recording 21 tackles in the process.

The strength of the UTEP defense will be in the defensive secondary. In 2013, four starters needed to be replaced and the unit suffered. They were ranked number 119 in the FBS for passing in 2013. This year, all five starters return after gaining a season of experience. Devin Cockrell was the leading tackler with 76 in 2013 while Dashone Smith recorded 69 tackles and had two interceptions. These guys will need to shut down the opponents passing games and lead the defense.

Special Teams

More good news for UTEP is that both the starting kicker and punter return from the 2013 team. Jay Mattox was the kicker last year and he went 7 of 15 on field goals with four blocks. His long was 45 yards, but he should improve with a season under his belt. At punter is Mike Ruggles. He averaged 40 yards per punt with a net of 36.2 yards. He had two punts blocked, but he should improve as well. Expect these two to be better in 2014.

2014 Season Outlook

2014 is another year in the rebuilding process for head coach Sean Kugler. Overall, the team will be better than the 2013 version, but is still at least a year away from bowl eligibility. They open on the road at New Mexico before getting back-to-back home games against Texas Tech and New Mexico State. The schedule is far kinder to the Miners in 2014 compared to 2013. Their toughest stretch is three road games in a five game stretch from October 25 through November 21.

They have winnable games against New Mexico State, Southern Miss, and Western Kentucky. With an upset, UTEP could reach four wins. Four wins would be a good job by Sean Kugler as he looks to get UTEP back to a bowl game.