If The College Football Final 4 Was Today

We have a long, long ways to go folks. A lot is going to change between now and when the appointed panel of 13 begins meeting weekly in mid-October, to start the process of determining which teams will qualify.

But why not help them with a little head start?

Here is Jerry Steinberg's top 4 after just one week of action (in order of seeding):

1) Georgia - Perhaps yours truly is jumping the gun on the Bulldogs, who started the season ranked 12th by the AP. But how can you not be impressed with Todd Gurley (arguably the frontrunner for the Heisman after setting a Georgia single game record with 293 all purpose yards) and UGA after they throttled a pretty good and 16th ranked Clemson team 45-21 this past weekend? Hutson Mason was efficient in his first start at QB and the defense was, at times, smothering as well. We will learn even more about the Dogs in 2 weekends when they hit the road to take on South Carolina. At least 1 team from the SEC has to make this playoff though, and thus far the Bulldogs are the most qualified.

2) FSU - Jameis Winston and the Noles looked human in a thrilling 37-31 win over Oklahoma State. However, they still stay near the top of the rankings because A) the Cowboys played a very good game and deserve credit for keeping it close and B) The Seminoles still won the game and are guaranteed to improve. Winston needs to find another reciever he trusts other than Rashad Greene, who was spectacular with 11 catches for 203 yards. But it will eventually catch up to the defending Heisman winner if he continues to stare down Greene the way he did in game 1. FSU's defense has to get better as well, and it is hard to believe they will not do so as the season progresses.

3) Oregon - Marcus Mariota and co. breezed to a 62-13 win against overmatched South Dakota, racking up 673 total yards of offense. Next up, they face the very physical defending Rose Bowl Champions and #8 ranked Michigan State Spartans. Oregon will either entrench themselves firmly in this race, or drop out for the foreseeable future by next weekend. With the much hyped UCLA Bruins struggling against Virginia this past weekend, they still get the nod as the represenative of the Nation's second best conference, the Pac-12. For now.

4) Alabama - Yes, yes, they struggled mightily to get past West Virginia 33-23 this past weekend in Atlanta. The QB play was spotty with Blake Sims (when will we see Jacob Coker?), and the defense was gashed by the Mountaineers far more often than we are accustomed to in the Nick Saban era. But they will improve, and besides, yours truly cannot handle a call from Phyllis from Mulga for leaving the Tide out.

Feel costless to lambast these selections, folks. Stay tuned for plenty of changes as well in the next three months.