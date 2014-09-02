VAVEL USA's Top 25 College Football Poll: Week 1

1. Florida State: 120 points (3 first place votes). Loses three points, but no change in ranking.

2. Auburn: 111 points (1 first place vote). Gains nine points(and one first place vote) and moves up two spots.

3. Oregon: 109 points (1 first place vote). Gains two points and no change in ranking.

4. Alabama: 102 points. Loses seven points and drops two spots.

5. Oklahoma: 101 points. Loses one point and one spot.

6. Michigan State: 97 points. Gains three points but doesn’t move in the rankings.

7. Georgia: 90 points. Gains 29 points and moves up six spots in the rankings.

8. Texas A&M: 85 points. Gains 77 points and moves from unranked to top 10.

9 (tie). Baylor: 82 points. No change in points but moves up one spot in the rankings

9 (tie). Stanford: 82 points. Gains three points and two spots in the rankings.

11 (tie). UCLA: 75 points. Loses 18 points and four spots in the rankings.

11 (tie). LSU: 75 points. Gains four points and one spot in the rankings.

13. Southern Cal: 62 points. Gains 30 points and four spots in the rankings.

14. Ohio State: 60 points. Loses 32 points and six spots in the rankings.

15. Ole Miss: 47 points. Gains nine points and one spot in the rankings.

16. Notre Dame: 45 points. No change in points and drops two spots in the rankings.

17. Arizona State: 37 points. Gains 12 points and four spots in the rankings.

18. Nebraska: 27 points. Gains nine points and three spots in the rankings.

19. Kansas State: 26 points. Gains nine points and four spots in the rankings.

20. Mississippi State: 19 points. Gains six points and three spots in the rankings.

21 (tie). Wisconsin: 17 points. Loses 25 points and six spots in the rankings.

21 (tie). Oklahoma State: 17 points. Gains four points and four spots in the rankings.

21 (tie). Missouri: 17 points. No change in points and gains two spots in the rankings.

24. South Carolina: 14 points. Loses 72 points and 15 spots in the rankings.

25. Michigan: 12 points. Gains 10 points and moves from unranked to #25.



Also receiving votes: UNC (11), Texas (9), BYU (9), Tennesee (9), Louisville (9), Duke (8), Clemson (8), TCU (6), Arizona (5), California (3) and Iowa (1)

Zeroed out: Oregon State (9 to 0), Washington (8 to 0), Florida (5 to 0) , Northwestern (3 to 0) and UCF (1 to 0)