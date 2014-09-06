Iowa Hawkeyes - Ball State Cardinals Live Score and Result of 2014 NCAA College Football

Thank you so much to everyone who followed along live here on VAVEL USA for this incredible game!

The Hawkeyes certainly have to play much better than they did this afternoon, but a win is a win. Go celebrate this win Iowa fans, you deserve it!

The Iowa defense was incredible throughout. Drew Ott and Carl Davis were the two clear stars on that side of the ball for the Hawkeyes.

Jake Rudock came through in a huge way for the Hawkeyes in this one. Two huge, clutch touchdown drives to end the game. He finishes this one with a career high 322 passing yards.

End of Game: Final Score Iowa-17 Ball State-14. What a game!

Fumble is confirmed by the officials.

Fumbled recovered by big Carl Davis.

Sack! Drew Ott again! Fumbled and Iowa recovers, that should do it folks.

4th Quarter :49: 8 yard gain on the pass to Williams.

4th Quarter :55: Patterson returns it to the 25 yard line for Ball State.

4th Quarter 1:00 Touchdown Iowa! Jake Duzey from Jake Rudock! What a drive by the Hawkeyes!

4th Quarter 1:10: Rudock scrambles to the 12 yard line for a first down. Ball State star CB Eric Patterson is injured.

4th Quarter 1:49: Run by Bullock gets the ball inside the 25 yard line.

4th Quarter 1:57: First pass was completed to Smith and the second to Bullock.

Back to back completions gets the Hawkeyes inside the Ball State 35 yard line.

Kicking game is a huge question mark for Iowa. Touchdown is obviously the goal on this drive. Time to see what Jake Rudock is made of.

4th Quarter 2:36: Mann is pressured by the Iowa defense and throws wild for the incomplete pass. Punt returned to the Ball State 40-yard line by Vandeberg.

4th Quarter 2:40: Drew Ott with the stop in the backfield for the Hawkeyes. 3rd and 11 coming up for Ball State.

If Ball State can pick up a first down on this drive it is going to be a very tough comeback for the Hawkeyes.

4th Quarter 2:46: Edwards with the gain of two on first down. Timeout Iowa.

That was the first career touchdown for Willies and the first offensive touchdown for either team in this game. Iowa is still alive.

4th Quarter 2:52: Rudock on a strike to the talented freshamn Derrick Willies in the endzone for a touchdown!

4th Quarter 3:12: Rudock scrambled to the 12 fro a first down.

4th Quarter 3:33: First down on the pass to Vandeberg.

4th Quarter 4:25: Rudock with the 16 yard scramble to advance the ball to the Ball State 35. Now 2nd and 9 after a short completion.

4th Quarter 5:08: First down on the run by Bullock.

4th Quarter 5:43: Rudock goes depp to Powell, the WR was open and Rudock just missed him. Martin-Manley picks up nine on second down. 3rd and 1 coming up.

Iowa ball at their own 31-yard line.

Iowa is one for four on field goals today, have two turnovers and no takeaways.

4th Quarter 5:58: Big stop by Iowa defense. 4th and 3 and a punt coming up.

Absolutely zero pace to the Iowa offense. Great job by Ball State today.

4th Quarter 7:25: 4th and 10 with an Iowa punt coming up.

4th Quarter 7:54: Pass to Martin-Manley complete to the Ball State 42 and another first down. Rudock goes deep on the next play and under throws it to Powell. Incomplete.

4th Quarter 8:07: Bullock with the reception and picks up enough for the first down.

4th Quarter 8:32: Pass intended for Bullock is incomplete. 3rd and 7 coming up for Iowa.

4th Quarter 10:09: Ball State downs the ball at the Iowa two yard line. 98 yards to go for the Hawkeyes.

4th Quarter 10:19: Punt coming as the Iowa defense gets off the field once again.

4th Quarter 12:58: Pass caught for a first down off of the tip. This just is not Iowa's day.

4th Quarter 13:42: Incomplete pass to start the drive. Short run and now 3rd and 9 coming up.

4th Quarter 13:47: After another punt, it is Ball State football. Drive starts at their own 23 yard line. Can the Iowa defense step up again?

Erick Patterson with the great coverage on Smith on 3rd down there.

4th Quarter 14:25: Gain of five on the WR screen to Martin-Manley.

First down pass to Vandenberg from Rudock.

End of 3rd Quarter: Iowa ball, 3rd and 4 from their own 33 yard line when the 4th quarter begins.

3rd Quarter :13: After the punt, Iowa will get the ball on the 26 yard line. Pass deep incomplete to Vandenberg.

3rd Quarter :52: Williams with the catch to the 41 yard line. 4th down and a punt coming.

3rd Quarter 1:30: Screen to Banks for no gain. 3rd and 18.

3rd Quarter 2:00: Pass Complete to Maybon. Hodling on Ball State. 2nd and 18 coming up.

3rd Quarter 2:24: Carl Davis tackles Banks after a gain of two. Davis was injured on the play. Apparent arm injury.

3rd Quarter 2:52: Edwards picks up the first down on a 15-yard run.

3rd Quarter 2:59: Incomplete pass after a run up the middle that was stuffled. 3rd and 10 coming up.

Freshman kicker Mick Ellis misses the chip shot field goal from 28 yards out. Ouch.

3rd Quarter 3:43: Rudock's pass was knocked down at the line. 4th and four.

Timeout Ball State.

3rd down and four from the Ball State 11 upcoming.

3rd Quarter 5:20: First down. Rudock to Smith. Ball on Ball State 17. Weisman up the gut for two yards.

3rd Quarter 6:10: Canzeri picks up 19 on a run behind Scherff to the Ball State 29 yard line.

Iowa crosses mid field after a completion to Smith.

First down by Weisman.

3rd Quarter 8:26: Canzeri picks up six on the ground on first down. Followed up by another un for Canzeri that picks up three. 3rd and 1.

3rd Quarter 8:37: Canzeri with the return to the Iowa 30 yard line.

Second costly turnover of the day for freshman Jonathan Parker.

3rd Quarter 8:43: Secor 27 yard field goal is good.

3rd Quarter 9:07: Edwards with a run to the 10. 3rd and 8. Incomplete pass. Out comes the field goal unit.

3rd Quarter 10:20: Banks with an 11 yard run to the Iowa 12.

3rd Quarter 10:30: Fumble on the return recovered by Ball State.

3rd Quarter 10:37: Secor field goal is good from 42 yards. 10-3 Ball State leads.

3rd Quarter 10:43: Pass from Mann is incomplete. 4th down.

3rd Quarter 11:17: Intential Grounding by Mann. Bo Bower with the intense pass rush from his linebacker spot.

3rd Quarter 11:37: 26 yard reception by Maybon. Ball on Iowa 18.

3rd Quarter 12:29: Holding on Ball State. 1st and 20 from the Iowa 49.

3rd Quarter 12:36: Pass deep downfield is incomplete, but pass interference called on Iowa safety John Lowdermilk.

3rd Quarter 13:04: Ball near midfield. 3rd and 3 upcoming.

3rd Quarter 13:24: Punt is shanked, but a running into the kicker call against Iowa gives the ball back to Ball State.

3rd Quarter 13:55: Edwards with a run up the middle that is stuffed by Iowa.

3rd Quarter 14:40: Pass complete for five. Followed by a WR screen to Green. 3rd and 1 upcoming.

3rd Quarter 15:00: Touchback ball to start on the 25.

Ball State will receive to start the second half.

Halftime: Could see a new kicker in the second half for the Hawkeyes. Freshman Mick Ellis is warming up on the field.

Halftime: 40 yards on 10 carries and two receptions for 20 yards for Jahwan Edwards to lead the Cardinals offensively.

Halftime: LeShun Daniels had the most success for the Hawkeyes on the ground with 4 carries fro 20 yards. Maybe more Daniels would be a recipe for success in the second half?

Halftime: The lack of a running game is killing the Hawkeyes. 15 carries for 24 yards against this defense is incredibly unimpressive.

Halftime: Iowa leads the total yardage 208-91. 50 of that came on a broken coverage pass to the running back.

Halftime: Terrible first half by the Hawkeyes. Zero running game to speak of, defense has been solid as has Rudock. Koehn missing two easy kicks is concerning.

Ball State take a knee and it is halftime.

2nd Quarter :07: Koehn misses a 37-yard field goal. Iowa has problems in the kicking game.

2nd Quarter :12: Iowa is not going for it. Timeout Hawkeyes. Koehn on for the field goal try.

2nd Quarter :50: Rudock runs for a gain of seve. Iowa is going for it.

2nd Quarter 1:00: Pass dropped by Martin-Manley. 3rd and 10.

2nd Quarter 1:23: 3rd and 6 at the Ball State 44. Rudock pass completed to Powell for a first down. Ball ont he 26 yard line.

Damon Bullock with a short reception in the flat, and he is laid out on the tackle.

2nd Quarter 1:35: Pass to Powell for a gain of 12.

2nd Quarter 2:05: Holding on Jordan Walsh of Iowa. 1st and 20.

2nd Quarter 2:32: Rudock finds Martin-Manley for a gain of 19 and a first down.

2nd Quarter 3:03: Pass to Martin-Manley for a gain of six.

2nd Quarter 3:19: Eric Patterson with the cornerback blitz. Not picked up by the Hawkeyes and Rudock is sacked for a loss of 10. 2nd and 20.

All-American Brandon Scherff back into the game for the Hawkeyes! Dodged a bullet there.

2nd Quarter 4:24: Rudock pass to Smith for a gain of six.

Short punt takes a few Ball State bounces before being downed at the Iowa 24-yard line.

2nd Quarter 4:49: Bad pass by Mann. Airmailed his reciever. Punt coming for Ball State.

2nd Quarter 5:25: Edwards wrapped up by Carl Davis for a loss of a yard. 3rd and 11 for the Cardinals.

2nd Quarter 6:00: Pass to Edwards for a first down. Gain of 15 to the 30 yard line. Pass incomplete on the next play. 2nd and 10.

Scherff back on the sideline. He might be alright.

2nd Quarter 7:14: Kidd punts it 48 yards to the Ball State six yard line. Cardinals backed up to their own endzone.

2nd Quarter 7:33: Rudock scrambles for a gain of 4. Punt coming next.

2nd Quarter 7:42: Incomplete pass. 3rd and 10.

2nd Quarter 7:58: Weisman for no gain.

Rudock's pass complete to Martin-Manley gain of four gives them a first down at the 41.

2nd Quarter 9:09: Short completion. 3rd and 4 upcoming.

2nd Quarter 9:46: Rudock dumps it off to Canzeri for a gain of four.

2nd Quarter 9:58: Punt goes to the Iowa 28 yard line.

2nd Quarter: Pass for a short gain. 3rd and 8. Followed by an incomplete pass from Mann. Punt on the way.

2nd Quarter 11:11: Run up the middle stuffed by Iowa. 2nd and 10.

2nd Quarter 11:23 First and 10 from the 25 for Ball State.

Thinking Beathard would give the Hawkeyes a much needed spark on the next drive.

Scherff wen to the locker room on that drive. It appears that his day is done. Terrible, terrible news for Iowa.

2nd Quarter 11:23: 26-yard field goal is good by Marshall Koehn. Iowa trails 7-3.

2nd Quarter 11:27: Rudock's pass is dropped by Kreiger-Coble.

2nd Quarter 11:55 Pass complete to Tevaun Smith for a gain of five.

Incomplete pass to the end zone. 2nd and 10 from the Ball State 14 yard line.

2nd Quarter 12:35: Coverage breakdown as Rudock hits Canzeri down the sideline for 50 yards.

2nd Quarter 13:01: Rudock with a 13 yard pass to Jacob Hillyer.

Very bad news for the Hawkeyes if Scherff injury is serious.

Iowa was running a jet sweep play to Parker and the exchange between him and Rudock was fumbled. Resutling in the touchdown.

The touchdown was scored by defensive lineman Blake Dueitt who took it 35 yards to the house.

Right knee of Scherff being looked at on the sideline. Possibly horrific news for the Hawkeyes, who look like they forgot the game has started.

Brandon Scherff down for the Hawkeyes.

Touchdown Ball State on a fumble by Parker.

2nd Quarter 13:39: First down on the pass from Rudock to Teavon Smith

2nd Quarter 14:05: Weisman with the short carry. 2nd and 8.

Looks like Rudock is back out at QB for the Hawkeyes.

2nd Quarter 14:11: Short return on the punt by King. Iowa ball on their own 23 yards line.

2nd Quarter 14:20: Pass to Williams is dropped. A punt is coming.

Drew Ott gets some pressure. Mann throws the ball away. Intentional grounding could have been called. 3rd and 16.

2nd Quarter 14:52: Edwards runs for a loss of 1. 2nd and 16 upcoming.

2nd Quarter 15:00: False start on Ball State. 1st and 15.

Ball State will have a first and 10 on their own 45 yard line to start the 2nd quarter.

End of 1st Quarter: Mann runs for a gain of three. Edwards follows with a first down run for the Cardinals to end the quarter.

1st Quarter 1:06: Pass complete to Mabon for a first down.

1st Quarter 1:11: Pass incomplete. 3rd and 10 for Ball State.

1st Quarter 1:44: Drew Ott with the tackle behind the line of scrimmage on Edwards.

Daniels looked good on a couple of runs, but Rudock did not look near as impressive as Beathard did.

Overall a very disappointing drive for the Hawkeyes there.

Marshall Koehn missed the 35-yards attempt. Score is still 0-0.

1st Quarter 2:22: Screen pass to Bullock losses two yards. Here comes the field goal attempt.

1st Quarter 2:27: Rudock dumps it off to Duzey. Incomplete. 3rd and 8.

1st Quarter 3:04: Daniels on the ground again. This time for two. 2nd and 8.

1st Quarter 3:40: Daniels with a gain of seven. First down and 10.

1st Quarter 4:05: LeShun Daniels with a gain of five.

1st Quarter 4:15 Ball on the 32

1st Quarter 4:15: Pass interfernce coming as Rudock aired it deep.

Boo birds might come out in Kinnick Stadium if Rudock cannot move the ball on this drive. Everyone loves the back-up quarterback!

1st Quarter 4:23: Punt goes out of bounds at the Ball State 47. Looks like Rudock is coming out for this series.

1st Quarter 5:01: Edwards with the run to the 11. Punt upcoming.

3rd and 11 after another unsuccessful run.

1st Quarter 6:06: Banks stopped behind the line by Trinca-Pasat.

Very interesting to see Beathard out there for the Hawkeyes this early. Clearly they want to push the ball down the field, and Beathard is the guy for that job.

1st Quarter 6:13: Dillon Kidd with a great punt. Pushing the Cardinals back to their own six yard line.

Powell juggled the ball. Incomplete pass. It was the right call.

Play is under review. Could certainly go either way.

Beathard looks incredible out there!

Beathard with a 38 yard strike to Damond Powell. We might have a QB controversy in Iowa City!

1st Quarter 6:20: Touchdown Iowa!

1st Quarter 6:58: Back to back unimpressive runs makes it 3rd and 9.

1st Quarter 8:30: Beathard in at QB and completes back to back passes to Willies and Hamilton.

1st Quarter 9:00: Parker wiht another run. 3rd and 5 upcoming.

1st Quarter 9:31: Parker with a run for 3. 2nd and 7 for the Hawkeyes.

Ball State could not ask for a better start to this game. Iowa lucky that it is still a scoreless affair.

1st Quarter 9:35: Scott Secor misses 53 yards FG. Iowa ball.

1st Quarter 9:41: Pass deflected by Reggie Spearman at the line of scrimmage. 4th down coming.

1st Quarter 10:15: Gain of four for Banks. 3rd and 11.

1st Quarter 10:23: Incomplete pass. 2nd and 15

1st Quarter 10:50: False start by Ball State. 1st and 15

1st Quarter 11:30: Another completed pass. 2nd and 6. Edwards run again for a first down.

1st Quarter 12:20: Back to back completed passes picks up another first down for Ball State.

1st Quarter 13:10: Edwards picks up a first down on another run.

1st Quarter (13:40): Ball State takes over and picks up 7 on first down to the 35.

1st Quarter (13:49): Awful start for the Iowa offense.

1st Quarter (14:10): Weisman stopped for a loss. 3rd and 4. Pass incomplete. Punt coming.

1st Quarter (14:47): Seven yard gain on a quick pass from Rudock to Martin Manley.

1st Quarter (14:53): Jonathan Parker returns 24 yards to the 27-yard line.

3:34 PM EST: Here we go! Iowa won the toss and will recieve.

3:32 PM EST: Looks like a solid Kinnick Stadium crowd, considering well.... Ball State.

3:30 PM EST: Here come the Hawkeyes!

3:28 PM EST: We will be kicking off in Iowa City in a few minutes.

3:26 PM EST: Nebraska is an overrated team, but Abdullah is an absolute stud. Completely saved their season.

3:23 PM EST: Looks like Nebraska will survive their scare after a 58-yard TD reception from Ameer Abdullah.

3:18 PM EST: Rudock and Canzeri leading the skill players on the field for warmups!

3:15 PM EST: About 15 minutes until kickoff!

3:14 PM EST: Look out for Iowa's RS freshman WR Derrick Willies in this one. Willies has great size and speed, and the Hawkeyes could look to feature him today. He is a name to remember.

3:07 PM EST: Upset Alert! FCS team McNeese State just tied 19th ranked Nebraska with a field goal to make it 24-24. The Huskers might be in trouble!

3:05 PM EST: There were some whispers throughout the off-season that the Hawkeyes could be opening up a competition at the QB position. That never really seemed to happen, but it would be interesting to see what would happen if Beathard received some playing time. His willingness to throw the ball down the field would be a refreshing change of pace. If the Hawkeyes can put Ball State away early, the coaching staff could try to get an extended look at their backup quarterback.

3:03 PM EST: While Rudock appears to be cemented as the starter, backup quarterback C.J. Beathard certainly has some upside. Last season, due to injuries, Beathard was forced into action a few times. While his play was inconsistent, Beathard clearly has a very strong arm, and he is not afraid to use it. He willingly pushed the ball down the field using his strong arm and impressive athleticism.

2:55 PM EST: The tight end position is among the deepest on the roster for the Hawkeyes. Jake Duzey, Ray Hamilton, George Kittle and Henry Krieger-Coble will all play a role for the Hawkeyes both this afternoon and all season long. Duzey proved to be a reliable underneath target for Rudock last week, as he brought in seven receptions, but they only went for a total of 34 yards. There is not much upside in this group, but the Hawkeyes certainly have a solid stable at the tight end position.

2:53 PM EST: Perhaps the single fastest player on the Hawkeyes this season is senior wide receiver Damond Powell. While he is certainly under-sized, Powell has blazing pure speed that allows him to beat the defense deep at times. He is small, and he is inexperienced, but Powell's speed is a weapon, and Iowa is not blessed with a ton of fast players.

2:52 PM EST: Senior wide receiver Kevonte Martin-Manley is the de facto number one option in the passing game for the Hawkeyes this season. While he does not represent much upside, Martin-Manley is a good route runner, with reliable hands and solid athleticism. He will do most of his work on underneath routes, but Martin-Manley does has the speed to catch the defense napping and beat them deep. He is a solid, reliable target for Rudock in the passing game.

2:46 PM EST: Star WR Jordan Williams missed some practice this week, but he is expected to play.

2:45 PM EST: Offensive Tackle Drake Miller is also expected to miss this game with a hand injury.

2:44 PM EST: The Cardinals are dealing with some injury issues in this one. Safety Dae'Shaun Hurley has been ruled out with a knee injury. He was among the team leaders with 83 tackles last season. Sophomore Martez Hester will start in place of him.

2:37 PM EST: LeShun Daniels is an interesting sophomore back who will get some play today. Daniels is a powerful back, but he does have some speed as well. He showed some upside last season in limited time as a freshman, and scored the first touchdown of the season for the Hawkeyes here in 2014. His 13-yard scoring scamper was a thing of beauty on the opening drive of the season against UNI, but Daniels struggled to get going the rest of the afternoon. If the Hawkeyes take an early, commanding lead this afternoon against Ball State, expect to see a lot of Daniels as Kirk Ferentz and his staff look to see what they have in the young back.

2:33 PM EST: While relatively inexperienced, Jordan Canzeri is the most intriguing of the Iowa running backs. The junior has impressive speed and agility that allows him to make a move and break costless from the defense at any time. Canzeri averaged 6.5 yards per carry last season, and is a very explosive weapon for the Hawkeyes' offense.

2:32 PM EST: Fellow senior Damon Bullock is a great weapon for the Hawkeyes out of the backfield in the passing game. Bullock is a balanced back who can run the ball well enough to keep the defense honest, but his real value is as a pass catcher.

2:32 PM EST: Senior Mark Weisman is the most well known of the Iowa running backs. Weisman is a big and powerful former fullback who will be an important part of the Iowa offense all season long. He specializes in short yardage situations, and can wear down a defense as the game goes along.

2:31 PM EST: Iowa struggled to move the ball on the ground last week, but I fully expect them to get back on the right track against Ball State. Iowa has a stable of capable backs, and we will likely see each of them in this one.

2:30 PM EST: The Hawkeyes will likely look to establish the run early and often in this one. Preseason All-American and potential top ten NFL Draft pick Brandon Scherff leads the Hawkeyes up front against an undersized and overmatched Ball State defense.

2:24 PM EST: Three star defensive line recruit Raequan Williams will be in Iowa City today to look this game. Williams is a talented player who the Hawkeyes have squarely on their radar.

2:20 PM EST: Next week, Iowa hosts their in-state rivals, the Iowa State Cyclones. Currently, the Cyclones are leading 20th ranked Kansas State by a score of 28-20.

2:13 PM EST: The Hawkeyes have arrived at Kinnick Stadium! Led here by head coach Kirk Ferentz.

1:59 PM EST: Absoluely perfect weather in Iowa City this afternoon for this game. Simply could not ask for a better outcome. Clear and calm 75 degree day.

1:45 PM EST: Smith scored just three plays later on an impressive one handed catch in the corner of the endzone. On those two plays, Smith showed impressive athletic ability. The Hawkeyes could have a big playmaking wide receiver on their hands. Keep an eye on #4 out there today.

1:43 PM EST: Tevaun Smith, a junior wide receiver for the Hawkeyes, made a couple of athletic plays last week that showed the incredible potential that he has. Early in the third quarter, with the Hawkeyes only leading the Panthers by four, Smith took a reverse to the wide side of the field. After running out of room, Smith reversed to the complete other side of the field, showing incredible speed and agility along the way. The play went for 35 yards, as Smith barely went out of bounds at the 22-yard-line. He was inches away from taking it to the house.

1:38 PM EST: Similarly to Iowa, Ball State runs a very vanilla defense. They do not blitz often and lineup in their base 4-3 defense for most of the game. The Cardinals are very small up front, and that bodes well for the big, strong and physical offensive line of the Hawkeyes.

1:37 PM EST: Defensively, the Cardinals are led by 2013 2nd-team All-MAC linebacker Ben Ingle, who recorded 11 tackles against Colgate last week. Ingle is a great run defender, and Ball State will try to get him in space to make plays against the Iowa offense this afternoon.

1:34 PM EST: The Cardinals were able to move the ball very well against a poor Colgate defense, but I expect the Hawkeyes to be able to keep them in check this afternoon.

1:33 PM EST: Ball State also has an impressive duo at wide receiver. 6-foot-2, 224 pound Jordan Williams caught 72 passes for 1,050 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. He is a very talented player who could give the Hawkeyes problems this afternoon. Opposite of Williams is KeVonn Mabon who hauled in 11 receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown last week against Colgate. The Hawkeyes’ secondary will have their hands full with these two in this one.

1:31 PM EST: Mann is not expected to carry the load for the Ball State offense, as they are led by their running game. Senior running back Jahwan Edwards returns this season after rushing for 14 touchdowns and 1,110 yards on 212 carries in 2013. In the opening contest against Colgate, Edwards 22 times for 109 yards and one touchdown. Horatio Banks is the big play guy for the Cardinals in the running game. He ran the ball 95 times last season for 595 yards and seven touchdowns. Last week, Banks was very explosive with 13 carries for 134 yards, a 10.3 yards per carry average.

1:29 PM EST: The Cardinals were able to defeat the Colgate Raiders last week by a score of 30-10. Sophomore quarterback Ozzie Mann takes over under center for Ball State this season, and he had a solid, yet unspectacular debut. Mann passed for 203 yards on 20 completions (32 attempts) with two touchdowns and an interception. Mann has some upside, but he looked like somewhat of a game manager for Ball State last week.

1:27 PM EST: However, Northern Iowa was able to exploit the Hawkeyes in the pass game. Their quarterback, Sawyer Kollmorgen passed for 380 yards and two touchdowns in the game last Saturday. Johnson was able to get costless multiple times against the Hawkeyes’ inexperienced linebackers as he hauled in five receptions for 203 yards. Defending the running backs out of the backfield in the passing game is the biggest area for improvement for the Hawkeyes against Ball State.

1:25 PM EST: Led by their impressive defensive line, the Hawkeyes held Northern Iowa to only 25 yards rushing on 25 rush attempts last week. UNI running back David Johnson is a legitimate NFL prospect, and the Hawkeyes were able to completely shut him down in the running game.

1:25 PM EST: Defensively, the Hawkeyes are led by their stout duo of defensive tackles up front. Carl Davis is a big and athletic player who will likely be a first round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. He is joined by fellow defensive tackle Louis Trinca-Pasat who has a knack for making big plays for the Hawkeyes. Both players have been very productive and will play a key role for the Hawkeyes this afternoon.

1:22 PM EST: Mid-way through the second half, the Hawkeyes’ offense finally started to push the ball down the field a bit, and that was when they broke the game open and never looked back for the victory. Iowa is a smash-mouth football team, who loves to run the ball behind their big offensive line, but if the Hawkeyes expect to have big success this season, they must be willing to open up the offense at least a little bit.

1:20 PM EST: As solid as Rudock was against Northern Iowa, the junior signal caller was rarely willing to go downfield. A majority of his passes were dump-offs in the flats, as Rudock only averaged 6.1 yards per completion.

1:19 PM EST: This game will take place in historic Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes won at home last week, as they defeated in-state rival, Northern Iowa, by a score of 31-28. Quarterback Jake Rudock was very efficient for the Hawkeyes last weekend against the Panthers, as he completed 31 passes on 41 attempts for 250 yards and two touchdowns. Rudock did not throw an interception.

1:18 PM EST: Hello, and welcome to VAVEL USA’s live coverage of this NCAA College Football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Ball State Cardinals. My name is Dan Schmelzer, and I will be your host this afternoon. So sit back, relax and let’s look some football!