If The College Football Final 4 Was Today (9/9/14)

What have learned after 2 weeks of College Football?

Well, Oregon is pretty doggone good. And the Big 10, B1G, or whatever they want to call themselves, well they are in a world of hurt right now.

However we must reiterate, there is still a long way to go, and College Football is a wacky sport so a lot can change in a hurry.

Nonetheless....

Here is Jerry Steinberg's top 4 after just one week of action (in order of seeding):

1) Oregon - Talk about making a statement. Sparty hung in for a half and even held a 27-18 lead in the third quarter, but once the Ducks flipped the switch, this one was over before you could say East Lansing. Heisman contender Marcus Mariota put together another solid performance with 318 yards passing and 3 TDs vs. the vaunted State defense. 6'1 229 pound RB Royce Freeman is looking pretty special as well. Oregon finished the day with 491 total yards. They certainly look like the nation's fastest squad, but are they the best? For now....for now.

2) Georgia - The Dogs had the weekend off and likely reveled in their spectacular win over Clemson for a few more days. #24 South Carolina is on tap, and the Cocks are coming off a loss to TAMU and an unconvincing win against East Carolina. UGA will have their hands full this weekend but Hutson Mason, Todd Gurley and Co. should be up to the task. Stay tuned.

3) FSU - The Noles cruised to a 35-0 lead over the Citadel, and "held on" for a 37-12 win, the second straight week they put up 37 points. All-World Freshman Dalvin Cook saw some action at RB and looked good with 67 yards. Cook has a bright future ahead of him. At WR, another touted freshman, Ermon Lane, got some valuable reps as well. Sophomore Jesus "Bobo" Wilson cracked the line-up as well, after temporarily being suspended for stealing and damaging another student's motor scooter this summer. Wilson's presence helps out a depleted receiving corps that desperately needs a solid #2 behind Rashad Greene, but the fact his suspension was cut so short is an absolute joke. FSU will be a big part of the title chase all season long, but long term they could be playing with fire if they do not get their disiplinary issues corrected off the field.

4) Alabama - Roll *Yawn Tide. Bama cruised to a 41-0 win of FAU in a weather shortened contest, just narrowly missing covering Vegas' 42 point spread. *Cough. Blake Sims and Jacob Coker both played well at QB, albeit against an awful defense. Coker probably has the higher upside long term. The RB position is an absolute embarrassment of riches, with TJ Yeldon, Derrick Henry, and Kenyon Drake all very capable of big plays. Amari Cooper remains underrated at WR. But what to make of the defense? West Virginia shredded them in Week 1, and we may not have a clue how good they really are until 10/18 when they face Texas A&M. We strongly considered putting Oklahoma in this spot, but when all else fails, in Saban we trust.

Feel costless to dissect these picks ad nauseam and stay tuned for more changes next week.