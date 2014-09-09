If The College Football Final 4 Was Today (9/9/14)

What have learned after 2 weeks of College Football?

Well, Oregon is pretty doggone good.  And the Big 10, B1G, or whatever they want to call themselves, well they are in a world of hurt right now.

However we must reiterate, there is still a long way to go, and College Football is a wacky sport so a lot can change in a hurry. 

Nonetheless....

Here is Jerry Steinberg's top 4 after just one week of action (in order of seeding):

1) Oregon - Talk about making a statement.  Sparty hung in for a half and even held a 27-18 lead in the third quarter, but once the Ducks flipped the switch, this one was over before you could say East Lansing. Heisman contender Marcus Mariota put together another solid performance with 318 yards passing and 3 TDs vs. the vaunted State defense. 6'1 229 pound RB Royce Freeman is looking pretty special as well.  Oregon finished the day with 491 total yards.  They certainly look like the nation's fastest squad, but are they the best? For now....for now.