Notre Dame Versus Syracuse Game Preview

Noter Dame looks to keep their prefect season alive, as they face the Syracuse Orange on Saturday evening. Notre Dame will take on Syracuse in Rutherford, NJ under the lights in prime time in another night game for the Irish. Every game but the opener has been played at night for the Fighting Irish.

This game was to be featured on College Gameday but then the location spot was changed. Syracuse has two scheduled meetings against the Irish this season in New Jersey and next year in South Bend.

Everett Golson looks to keep playing consistently and without turning the ball over, which is a huge reason for Notre Dame's success this season.

First, this is the seventh meeting between these two former Big East schools and now ACC opponents. This series originated back in 1914 and Syracuse and Notre Dame are tied at three wins and three losses. The last meeting in November of 2008 saw Syracuse win that game 24-23. Notre Dame will be looking to rebound and take the overall series lead. In 1963, Notre Dame got its first Syracuse series win.

There are a few big story lines to this game. One is that Notre Dame's suspended players for academic fraud will be back possibly next week. That has been a story line everyone's followed and will continue to follow. Another big storyline is that Notre Dame safety and captain Austin Collinsworth, son of Cris Colinsworth, is back. He's making his season debut after an MCL injury kept him out. With the Irish defense having a few injuries that was a positive move. Brian Kelly, the former Cincinnati coach and now Irish coach, has a history with Syracuse. This is an advantage for both teams because of the unfamiliarity. Torii Hunter Jr. is also back for ND.

This games should be a higher scoring game. In the history of this series the games are close. This writer does not think it will be as close as many others think it will be. The Irish should remain undefeated after this with Notre Dame scoring a lot of points with Syracuse only scoring a few.