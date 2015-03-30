Myles Turner Declares For The NBA Draft

Myles Turner has officially declared for the NBA draft after playing one year at the University of Texas.

Myles Turner was the number two recruit in the class of 2014 behind Jahlil Okafor. With multiple offers to choose from, the Texas native chose to stay home, well in his home state that is, and play for the Longhorns.

Although Turner never quite became a full fledge starter for the Longhorns, he was a major contributor to the team and still managed to show that he has a lot of skill. This season saw Turner average 10.1 points and 6.5 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks in 22 minutes per game.

Turner is listed as a forward/center, but his offensive ability will most likely have him playing the four in the NBA. Turner showed his ability to shoot mid-range jumpers and even some three pointers in his time at Texas.

Most people have Turner as a late lottery pick in the draft. At 6'11" 240 pounds, Turner has NBA size, and by the looks of his shoulders, he could bulk up and get quite a bit stronger. When you look at his size, age (19), and his potential, you have what most NBA teams are looking for. It won't be surprising to see him land late in the lottery, maybe even a little higher.