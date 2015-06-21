Beating The Odds: The Carl Thomas Story

In the fall of 2014, this was a typical daily schedule for Carl Thomas.

6:30am: Wake up

8:00am: Arrive at school

3:00pm: Get out of school and head to the field for practice.

5:45pm: Get out of practice and head to the locker room to shower.

6:15pm: Arrive at Norwood Hills Country Club for work.

10:45pm: Arrive at home after work to shower. Eat dinner.

12:00am: Start on homework.

2:00am: Go to sleep.

Then, he repeats that for five days a week. And you thought you had it rough. His mother had been recovering from a stroke and she was unable to work so all of Carl's paycheck went to his family.

In the summer of 2014, Carl Thomas was entering into his senior year at Lutheran High School North in St. Louis, Missouri. He was a football standout, playing running back and outside linebacker. During Thomas' junior year in 2013, he had a team high in carries and rushing touchdowns with 144 carries and 10 touchdowns. He finished second on the team in rushing with 802 yards, and trailed only senior RB/WR Isaiah Holman who had 1,095 rushing yards. Thomas also averaged 5.6 yards a carry. Thomas also added 13 catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns along with his rushing. On the defensive side, Carl Thomas had 65 total tackles, 43 of them being solo tackles. 11 of those tackles were for losses. Thomas also recorded two sacks and one interception.

Throughout the summer of 2014, Carl Thomas attended several different football camps, including ones at Mizzou, the University of Kansas, and the Nike SPARQ Combine in Chicago. The stage was set and the coaching staff, teammates, the Lutheran North community, and the entire St. Louis area had huge expectations for Thomas. Carl said his goal for his senior season was to get 20+ touchdowns, a state championship, and earn a scholarship.

Thomas started the season off slow. His stats through the first two games were 12 rushes for 87 yards and three touchdowns (one of them receiving). Now granted, during the second game of the season, Thomas only had two carries, both for touchdowns. Thomas and the rest of the starters were taken out of the game early as Lutheran North went on to beat their opponent 72-7. But the next week however, was a completely different story.

The Lutheran North Crusaders took on the Westminster Christian Academy Wildcats; a team they had struggled against the last couple years. But nevertheless, Carl Thomas exploded. He fininished the game with 18 carries for 138 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 4 receptions for 55 yards. Despite the great performance by Thomas, the Crusaders were edged out by the Wildcats, 27-20. But there was a glimpse of what was to come.

The next week was even bigger. Against the Priory Rebels, Carl Thomas rushed for 218 yards and three touchdowns on only 11 carries. Thomas also added four receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown in the air. The crusaders easily defeated the Rebels 61-27.

But the next game was even bigger. Lutheran North took on the John Burroughs Bombers, the school that produced current Ohio State RB Ezekiel Elliot and also had a RB from the 2015 senior class sign to play at Northwestern. Since 2008, the Crusaders had gone 0-7 against the Bombers and Carl Thomas and the other 18 seniors on the team had never beaten John Burroughs, going 0-4 against them going into their senior year (Burroughs beat North twice in 2011 because they faced each other in the playoffs as well as the regular season). Thomas and his teammates had it set in their mind that they HAD to beat John Burroughs. That mindset was shown on the first play of the game. The Crusaders started their offensive drive from their own 21 yard line. The play call was to give Thomas the ball on a dive play to the two hole (between the center and guard). Thomas exploded across the line and passed all of the JBS defenders, scoring a 79 yard touchdown right out of the gate. The two teams battled it out, Carl Thomas finished the game with 18 carries for 228 yards with four touchdowns, and the Crusaders finally got passed Burroughs, beating them 53-30. Carl called this his best performance of his high school career.

Thomas and the Crusaders continued their tear through the season, going 9-0 after losing in week three. They were one of the final 16 teams left in Class 2A. They were set to take on Palmyra High School in the State Quarterfinals. Lutheran North traveled the 2+ hours it took to get there and it was finally game time. The Crusaders fell down 7-0 early and were stuck with bad field position. They had 3rd & 17 from their own two yard line and took a chance. They handed the ball off to Thomas, he made a few cuts and was up the sideline, and tackled at the 47 yard line. What happened next would change the complexion of the game.

Instead of getting up and running back to the huddle like he normally did, Thomas just lied there on the ground. Fellow players, coaches, and fans stood in fear of what could be the worst. After getting checked out after the game, Carl had torn his ACL in his right knee and also his meniscus in both knees. Thomas said, "I didn't really think my season was over. The first time I felt my knee pop, and that's why I went back in for a few plays. After I collapsed the second time (in the video which is below) tears started to fall from my eyes out of frustration and disappointment more than pain. I was frustrated because I knew that it was a very winnable game and I was disappointed in my self for letting my team down. I assumed a leadership role and for me not to be able to lead them to our goal of being state champions, I disappointed myself."

Here is the play where Carl Thomas was injured:

Lutheran North's other senior running back was already out of the game with a concussion and the Crusaders were left with a freshman running back getting a majority of the carries. The Crusaders were upended and had their season end early, as they lost 14-7. Here are Carl Thomas' final stats for his senior year:

132 Attempts - 1,156 rushing yards - 17 rushing touchdowns - 8.8 yards per carry - 24 receptions - 397 receiving yards - four receiving touchdowns

47 total tackles - 29 solo tackles - one sack - six tackles for loss - two interceptions - one fumble recovery

But despite the great offensive stats Carl had, his season was over and he had zero Division One football scholarship offers. Thomas had generated serious interest from D1 schools like Northern Iowa, University of Kansas, and the University of Iowa, but after they learned of Thomas' injury they stopped returning his phone calls. Thomas added, "It (coaches not returning his calls) was very frustrating. It made me wonder if I would still be able to have a college football career." Thomas later on got DII offers from Truman State University and Missouri S&T. But scholarship offers would be the last thing on his mind when he found out what was to come just two days later.

Just two days after tearing his ACL, a fire started in Carl's house in the kitchen, and his house burned down. So now Carl had no home and he moved in with his grandmother until his mother could find a new house. But Carl didn't let any of this get in his way. He maintained his 3.7 GPA and days before he was set to take the ACT, his grandmother passed away. He was devastated. But he still had his eyes set on the goal. Carl took on the ACT and even admitted to tearing up during the test because he was thinking of his grandmother. He finished the test and his scores came in a couple weeks later. Carl had gotten a 27, six points better than the national average. Carl didn't let any of the circumstances get in his way. He said, "I felt like everything was crashing around me but I couldn't rationalize being angry as much as I wanted to be mad at the world. I knew I could survive and make it through this storm because God gives us strength."

So throughout the winter, college coaches came to visit and speak with Carl about him playing for their respective teams. Still no D1 offers, but then one school came in. Georgetown Univeristy, a Division I-AA school in Washington D.C. They had been in talks with Carl for a little bit, and offered Carl a full ride scholarship on Thomas' official visit to Georgetown to play football. Carl later committed and signed to attend and play football at Georgetown University.

Later in May, Thomas was invited to the National Football Foundation Scholar Athlete Banquet, and was given a $1,500 scholarship. He gave all of the money to his high schools football program. Lutheran North Athletic Director and Offensive Coordinator Jon Mueller added, "We're definitely grateful for that, but not surprised by it because that's the kind of character Carl has and has demonstrated in his four years here."

Carl Thomas is an outstanding young man. He doesn't let his conditions or anything else that happens around him affect him. He has shown that through multiple occasions. Whether it's on the field or in the classroom, Carl Thomas will truly be on top of his game. His tremendous character and work ethic will get him very far in life and he will do great things at Georgetown. I hope the coaches, players, and Georgetown community realize the great man they have just gained.