Alabama Crimson Tide Comes Back To Defeat Arkansas Razorbacks 27-14

Saturday evening marked the University of Alabama's 2015 homecoming game. Pretty much everyone had already wrote this game off as an easy win for the Crimson Tide but the Arkansas Razorbacks refused to be wrote off that easily. They put up a hard fought game but were just unable to contain Alabama, especially once the offense started playing to their true potential.

The first half was very dysfunctional for the Bama offense. They put up a solid first drive but were unable to score a touchdown, resulting in a field goal attempt. Adam Griffith made the field goal, giving the Tide a 3-0 lead. Jake Coker threw two interceptions in the first half, one that Arkansas was able to capitalize on with a touchdown. The Tide tried kicking a field goal right before the half but Griffith couldn't make it, turning it into his second miss of the night. 

Alabama head coach Nick Saban didn't seem overly worried at the half. "The only score was from the 8 yard line because of a turnover so we gotta take care of the ball, we can't turn the ball over, and we gotta finish drives in the red zone. We missed two field goals, I mean we just gotta finish things," Saban said during his sideline interview at the half, shrugging it off like it was going to be an easy fix. 

After halftime was over, neither team was able to put together a good enough drive until there was only 1:39 remaining in the third quarter. Alabama finally had the lead after Coker threw a complete pass to freshman Calvin Ridley that went for 81-yards and a touchdown.