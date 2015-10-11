Alabama Crimson Tide Comes Back To Defeat Arkansas Razorbacks 27-14

Saturday evening marked the University of Alabama's 2015 homecoming game. Pretty much everyone had already wrote this game off as an easy win for the Crimson Tide but the Arkansas Razorbacks refused to be wrote off that easily. They put up a hard fought game but were just unable to contain Alabama, especially once the offense started playing to their true potential.

The first half was very dysfunctional for the Bama offense. They put up a solid first drive but were unable to score a touchdown, resulting in a field goal attempt. Adam Griffith made the field goal, giving the Tide a 3-0 lead. Jake Coker threw two interceptions in the first half, one that Arkansas was able to capitalize on with a touchdown. The Tide tried kicking a field goal right before the half but Griffith couldn't make it, turning it into his second miss of the night.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban didn't seem overly worried at the half. "The only score was from the 8 yard line because of a turnover so we gotta take care of the ball, we can't turn the ball over, and we gotta finish drives in the red zone. We missed two field goals, I mean we just gotta finish things," Saban said during his sideline interview at the half, shrugging it off like it was going to be an easy fix.

After halftime was over, neither team was able to put together a good enough drive until there was only 1:39 remaining in the third quarter. Alabama finally had the lead after Coker threw a complete pass to freshman Calvin Ridley that went for 81-yards and a touchdown.

Alabama running back Derrick Henry also set a school record in the fourth quarter, extending his streak to 11 consecutive games with at least one touchdown. Henry had been on lock down by the Arkansas defense for almost the entire game, with only 95 yards on 27 carries.

Arkansas' defense did a good job containing the running game for most of the game. They were able to force Coker into some really bad passing situations in the first half which led to the two interceptions he threw. In the end the Tide's offense was just too much for them to handle.

The momentum really shifted to the Tide on the fake punt by the Razorbacks. Arkansas was only down 10-3 when head coach Bret Bielema decided to try a trick play. The Tide was able to stop them and never looked back. Bryant-Denny Stadium erupted and the Tide turned up the heat.

The final score is pretty deceiving to anyone who didn't get to watch. This was a very close game and Alabama proved once again that they have the will and guts to step up after having a less than spectacular first half.

What's Next:

Arkansas' next game isn't until October 24 against the Auburn Tigers. The game will be at home for the Razorbacks so that should help them out tremendously.

Alabama will face Texas A&M on the road at Kyle Field in College Station, TX. This will be a tough matchup for the Tide but they've showed that they are playing better on the road so far this season. If the defense continues to make stops and the offense plays more like they did in tonight's fourth quarter, the Tide will get the win on the road.