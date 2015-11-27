Florida Gators Look To Finish Regular Season With A Win Against In State Rival Florida State

No. 13 Florida State Seminoles (9-2) at No. 12 Florida Gators (10-1)

Saturday, 7:30 p.m, ESPN

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, FL

The Florida Gators are 10-1 and have already locked up their spot in the SEC Championship game next Saturday, December 5th, against either the Alabama Crimson Tide or the Rebels from Ole Miss. This week in the teams regular season finale, they host the 13th ranked Florida State Seminoles in the schools annual showdown. The Gators must win tomorrow if they want to keep their dream of making it to the College Football Playoff alive.

Last Weeks Recap: Gators Avoid Major Upset Against Florida Atlantic

Last week the Gators escaped with a 20-14 overtime victory against the Florida Atlantic Owls. The Gators overall looked bad and flat out confused last week and were very lucky to escape with the win. Florida missed two field goal attempts as well as an extra point in overtime. Again, it was the Gators defense who had a very good day as they forced three turnovers and sacked the Owls five times. While the win was overall bad, a win is a win and the Gators are now 10-1.

This Weeks Storylines:

Being 10-1, the Gators are still very much in play to make the college football playoffs. Right now they are 12th in the nation but if they beat Florida State tomorrow and possibly second ranked Alabama next week, that would certainly help their case in a big way. Florida State enters the game at 9-2 and are looking to finish their season strong. Last season the Gators nearly pulled off the upset against the Jameis Winston-led 'Noles but they eventually fell, 24-19. This year in their home finale the Gators will be looking for a much different result.

Player to Watch: Antonio Callaway, WR

Freshman receiver Antonio Callaway has emerged as Florida’s most dangerous playmaker. The youngster out of Miami currently leads the Gators with 541 receiving yards, and is always a threat in the return game. The Gators may be 11-0 if it was not for a pass he dropped in the end zone at LSU, a game in which Florida ended up losing 35-28. But that drop came only after Callaway showed off his playmaking abilities as he returned a punt 72 yards for a touchdown. If Callaway is able to burn the FSU defenders it could mean a long day for the 'Noles defense.

Prediction:

This will be another classic in the battle for supremacy in the sunshine state. Ultimately, Florida should be able to pull this game out with the strength of their defense. If they are able to hold elusive Seminole running back Dalvin Cook in check it should lead to a Florida victory.

Florida 24, Florida State 20