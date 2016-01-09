Alabama's Impact Players For College Football Playoff National Championship Game

With the College Football Playoff National Championship Game coming up, here's a look at which players are key factors for Alabama's success.

Jake Coker, Derrick Henry, and Calvin Ridley Lead the Offense

Heisman winner Derrick Henry will be a big factor for Alabama's success on offense. While Henry only had 75 yards in the semi-final against Michigan State, his presence alone was able to keep the defense off balance. Henry just needs to have a good night to open up the field for Jake Coker.

Jake Coker has proven he is Alabama's quarterback by the leadership, determination, and grit he has exhibited all season. He won this team over with the intensity he plays with. Expect Coker to not only make big throws but show off his ability to run when needed.

Calvin Ridley was a big factor in the game against Michigan State. The freshman has had a breakout season that has lifted some of the weight off of Derrick Henry. If Ridley has 7-to-9 receptions the Tide's offense will be in good shape.

Reggie Ragland and Jonathan Allen Top Players for Defense

Reggie Ragland is basically like a quarterback, but on defense. He makes all the signal calls and makes sure everyone is lined up properly. He will have a big challenge this week trying to keep Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson contained, meaning he will be in the game on almost every snap.

Jonathan Allen will be one key factor for this Alabama defense. He will try to get to Deshuan Watson as much as possible. Alabama leads the nation in sacks (50) with Allen responsible for 11 of them. If he can get some hard hits on Watson the Tide will be able to roll easily over Clemson.

Adam Griffith and Cyrus Jones Round It Out With Special Teams

Field goal kicker Adam Griffith could potentially be the deciding factor for this game. After starting the season of 0/4 in field goal tries, he now has made 22 of his last 26 attempts. His complete turnaround has been a big factor this season.

Cyrus Jones will have the capability to show off his athleticism again on Monday during punt returns. His 57-yard return against Michigan State was his fourth of the season. If he gets even a little bit of room he has the potential to take it home.