Louisville Cardinals Crush Florida State Seminoles 84-65

No one really cared about the outcome of this game anymore after Donovan Mitchell provided the dunk of the year so far for the Cardinals. But here, we’ll give the full recap to anyone who wants to know about what else actually happened in the game.

The Seminoles traveled to Louisville in a pretty late game that Louisville head coach Rick Pitino especially hates because he doesn’t eat all day during game days. Florida State seemed to still be in Tallahassee the entire night which led to a blowout victory for the Cardinals. Here’s everything you need to know about the Cardinals victory that gave them sole possession of 2nd place in the ACC.

Donovan Mitchell is a booming freshman

Louisville was playing pretty well in the first half but Damion Lee wasn’t hitting much of anything early on. But one miss was another player’s treasure when Mitchell got the monster slam. He had enough time to grab the ball with two hands then throw it in with authority. That slam sparked a run that made a lead grow as large as 32. The freshman continues to impress and he did so tonight against FSU. He had 13 points and four rebounds in another starting role.