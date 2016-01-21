Louisville Cardinals Crush Florida State Seminoles 84-65

No one really cared about the outcome of this game anymore after Donovan Mitchell provided the dunk of the year so far for the Cardinals. But here, we’ll give the full recap to anyone who wants to know about what else actually happened in the game.

The Seminoles traveled to Louisville in a pretty late game that Louisville head coach Rick Pitino especially hates because he doesn’t eat all day during game days. Florida State seemed to still be in Tallahassee the entire night which led to a blowout victory for the Cardinals. Here’s everything you need to know about the Cardinals victory that gave them sole possession of 2nd place in the ACC.

Donovan Mitchell is a booming freshman

Louisville was playing pretty well in the first half but Damion Lee wasn’t hitting much of anything early on. But one miss was another player’s treasure when Mitchell got the monster slam. He had enough time to grab the ball with two hands then throw it in with authority. That slam sparked a run that made a lead grow as large as 32. The freshman continues to impress and he did so tonight against FSU. He had 13 points and four rebounds in another starting role.

Snider and Onuaku continue to shine

The player of the night was obviously Quentin Snider who led the team in scoring with 20 points, coming one-point shy of matching his career high. With Lewis or Lee not their usual selves, Snider decided to control the game and never committed a single turnover while on the floor. He was making three’s and cutting through the Seminole defense like butter.

But another star for the Cards was once again, center Chinanu Onuaku. He recorded his fifth straight double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds. He wasn’t much of a force offensively but he continued to prove that he is without a doubt, the best rebounder in the ACC. All of his double-doubles have come in league play.

Beasley showed up for FSU despite Rathan-Mayes being absent

It was a coaching decision during warm ups that FSU star Xavier Rathan-Mayes was to sit out the game against UofL. No one knows why he sat out but they surely missed him. He’s a type of guy who can go score 30 or more on any given night. But without him there, Beasley got to shine even though no one else really seemed to play on his level with him. He scored 23 points to lead the Seminoles and really was excelling against the Cardinals.

Louisville had no problem tonight against Florida State but they still have a couple difficult tests looming. If the Cards are able to sustain this excellent defense and confidence, North Carolina needs to watch out when they come into town.

Next games

Louisville at Georgia Tech 1/23

Florida State vs Pittsburgh 1/23