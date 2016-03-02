Louisville Edges Georgia Tech, 56-53

Today was a very emotional day for the Louisville Cardinal fan base. It was the final home game for seniors Trey Lewis, Dillon Avare, and Damion Lee. They now only have a single game left as a Cardinal because of the NCAA Tournament ban. But they still had a game to play against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. In the last matchup, Louisville took the victory 75-71 behind 17 points from Lee and 15 points from Anas Mahmoud. Marcus Georges-Hunt paced the Jackets with 23 points. The game tonight was back and forth that came down to the final buzzer. Louisville was able to cap off an emotional night with a hard fought victory over the Yellow Jackets.

Free Throws Save Lives

Chinanu Onuaku and Damion Lee clinched the game for Louisville at the end. Onuaku’s underhand free throws pushed the lead to 54-49 despite him being one of the worst shooters from the charity stripe. Lee then made a 1-in-1 with 10.7 seconds left. That was after freshman Raymond Spalding committed a flagrant 1 foul then Adam Smith made a layup right after George’s Hunt made the two free throws. Louisville would’ve been in an awful position if a couple free throws didn’t fall in. Louisville went 12-14 (.857) from the charity stripe while Georgia Tech only went 5-7 (.714).

(Lexington Herald Leader)

Onuaku Played Dominant

When Nanu is playing without limits from fouls, he is easily one of the most dominant centers in all of college basketball. He was able to play 36 minutes tonight and only picked up three fouls. He finished the game shooting 7/10 from the field for 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Quentin Snider and Lewis was able to feed the big man in the paint unlike on Saturday against Miami (FL). It proved to be their main point of offense as Louisville went 2-17 from three. The production of Onuaku was the safest thing available since the Cardinals did give up their lead late into the game. But Louisville was able to pull out the victory.

Senior Night Emotions

With the NCAA Tournament out of the picture, this was an extremely emotional night for countless fans and players. Rick Pitino surprised Lewis and Lee by giving them a ring that say “I’ve got your back” and they are invited to play in the NABC All-Star game in the Final Four. The two main seniors didn’t have their greatest games shooting a combined 6/24 from the field for 17 points. It’s wasn’t the best way for them to go out in their final home game, but they were able to get the job done. It’s a safe bet that emotions did get the best of them both tonight but they were able to let them loose after the buzzer sounded. Their Louisville finale’s will be Saturday night at Virginia.