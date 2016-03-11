Boston College Eagles Head Into Offseason After Winless ACC Campaign
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

When asked about his favorite experience while playing for the Boston College Eagles following the final game of his college career, yet another loss to an ACC opponent, senior center Dennis Clifford had little to say. 

After approximately 20 seconds of dead, heart-wrenching silence and a mist of tears, Clifford had nothing to offer the reporters at the New York Life ACC Tournament in Washington D.C., with "going out to eat" the only response he could muster. 